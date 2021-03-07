Valheim: Top 5 actionable tips for players to survive

Valheim's meteoric rise since its release in February hasn't been affected by the fact that it is still in early access. There's still plenty of new content to be released.

It's safe to say that many Valheim players are trying the sandbox survival genre for the first time. For such players, surviving the dynamic world can get be a bit tricky in the early stages.

From building weapons for use against hostile creatures to crafting a raid-proof base to ensure safety, the number of options available for new players in Valheim can be extremely confusing.

Fortunately, players can implement a few tips and tricks for a much better new-player-experience in Valheim.

Top tips for surviving as new players in Valheim

Farming resources and crafting the basic necessities in Valheim

The most important tip for any new player in Valheim is to collect basic resources like wood and stone. Wood and stone are essential for crafting utilities like hammers, workbenches, walls, axes, and other items.

Players can start by hitting smaller trees with punches to break them. This will allow players to collect harvested wood from destroyed trees. As far as stone is concerned, players will have to entirely depend on tiny pieces of stone lying around the meadows of Valheim until they can craft a pickaxe and break down chunks of stone.

Harvesting stone requires a pickaxe

To harvest stone, players will need to craft a pickaxe. It's extremely important for new players to note that the first pickaxe they can craft in Valheim is the antler pickaxe.

To craft the antler pickaxe, players will need the hard antler that can only be obtained by defeating Eikthyr, the first boss in Valheim. Although Eikthyr's attacks can be easily blocked and dodged, engaging in a battle near the player's base can result in the giant stag destroying the entire vicinity.

Players can tame boars by luring them with food

Taming and breeding boars is an essential aspect of Valheim. Breeding boars grant players with additional resources in Valheim, which can be used to cook food. Taming a boar is a tough process.

Players are advised to lure wild boars inside a pigpen in Valheim with food and then block the gate. The player will need to feed the boars continuously until the animals achieve the "happy" status. Boars are most likely to breed when two of them are inside the same vicinity with the "happy" status.

Weapons and tools wear off and need to be repaired after use

Weapons and tools in Valheim will slowly wear off as the player keeps using them without repair. Fortunately, repairing weapons and tools does not require any additional resources in Valheim.

All players need to do is take their weapons and tools to a functioning workbench and select the item to repair. Given that repairing has no extra cost in Valheim, players are advised to always keep their weapons and tools in pristine condition.

Workbench can be upgraded by crafting a chopping block and tanning rack

According to the mechanics of Valheim, existing structures can be upgraded by constructing additional structure. Instead of adding visual upgrades to the existing structure, players will actually be adding a new structure altogether. Despite what the names of these additional structures might suggest, they cannot be used for those purposes.

Similarly, to upgrade the workbench in Valheim, players will need to build a chopping block and a tanning rack to upgrade their in-game workbench. The chopping block doesn't serve as a wood-chopping device, nor does the tanning rack serve the purpose of tanning leather in Valheim.

These structures merely upgrade the workbench to level two and level three.

Keeping these simple tips and tricks in mind will allow new players to have a much more enjoyable experience in Valheim.

Considering that players can't simply sail through the crafting levels in Valheim without engaging in battle against the in-game bosses, it is recommended that players explore and craft new weapons whenever they are presented with new in-game resources.