Quickest ways to find Stone in Valheim

Stone is arguably the most valuable in-game resource for new players to get started in Iron Gate Studios' Viking-themed sandbox survival game, Valheim.

As a new player in the world of Valheim, collecting stone can be an extremely difficult task to accomplish. However, there are a couple of methods by which players can amass stone at a steady pace in Valheim.

Players can quickly harvest stone in Valheim by either breaking down the massive chunks of stone lying around the Viking-themed realm, or by depending on the in-game RNG to receive stone units after defeating random Greydward creatures.

However, both of these methods will require the player to take some precautions before heading out to scavenge stone in the Viking-themed realm of Valheim.

Havesting stone quickly in Valheim

Players can find massive chunks of stones lying all over the map of Valheim, especially in the meadows and the forest biomes. However, these chunks cannot be broken or harvested unless the player has a pickaxe equipped.

There are various kinds of pickaxes available in Valheim to choose from, however, the Antler Pickaxe is usually the first one that a player can craft in-game. The Antler Pickaxe requires 10 pieces of wood and one piece of hard antler to craft.

Players can obtain the hard antler after defeating the first boss in Valheim, Eikthyr. Additionally, players also need to ensure that their workbench is upgraded to level two in order to craft the antler pickaxe in Valheim.

Once the player has managed to craft the antler pickaxe, they will be able to harvest chunks of stones to generate resources. However, players should note that the antler pickaxe eventually loses its impact as the player progresses in Valheim and is often discarded for the bronze axe by players.

Nevertheless, harvested stones in Valheim can be further used to craft the stone axe, an extremely essential tool for harvesting regular wood as well as core wood in Valheim.

Apart from that, stone is also extremely essential for the construction of various structures in Valheim. These structures include:

Stonecutter

Hearth

Smelter

Charcoal kiln

Stone piles

Stone floors

These unique harvesting and crafting mechanics of Valheim have resulted in the game achieving more than four million players within the first month of its release in early access.

With continuous support from the developers in the form of regular patches, Valheim is steadily on the route to becoming one of the best survival games of all time.