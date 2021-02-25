What should you do if your roof keeps breaking in Valheim?

Building the ideal support for the roof of a base in Valheim can be extremely tricky and confusing for new players.

Valheim's unique building and crafting mechanics allow players to be limited by their own imagination. From building a Millenium Falcon from Star Wars to the iconic Roman Colosseum, players have perfectly depicted the range of creativity that one can portray in Valheim.

However, owing to the same mechanics, the entire building process can be quite tricky when it comes to a few specific aspects.

Who plays Valheim? Slowly building up my base and its fortifications 💪 #Valheim pic.twitter.com/EKaQot0tZE — F0STER V1 (@F0STER_V1) February 17, 2021

One similar issue that many new players have been facing in Valheim is that the roof of their base keeps breaking.

Given the unique mechanics of Valheim, it is extremely important for players to have a roof for their bases. This not only allows for extra safety against hostile creatures but also provides protection against weather changes.

How to build proper support for the roof of a base in Valheim

Valheim provides players with a clear insight into the condition of every specific tile that has been used in constructing the roof. Each tile portrays one of three colors, based on how likely it is for that specific tile to fail. The three colors are:

Green: This means that the tile is in perfect shape, and there's no chance of it crashing.

Yellow/Orange: This suggests that the tile is nearing its limits, and putting additional pressure could lead to it eventually crashing.

Red: This color indicates that the roof is not stable at all, and it is only a matter of time before this specific tile crashes.

As far as the reason behind the roof collapsing is concerned, it can happen in cases where players try to construct a horizontal beam across the roof to support it. Although horizontal beams can be an exceptional support for roofs in real life, Valheim does not share the same idea.

The only possible way for players to reinforce the roof of their bases is by building vertical log poles from the ground that go all the way up to the roof. Building multiple poles like these that emerge from the floor will certainly stabilize the roof by a massive margin.

This base isn't super impressive but building this house took me ages.. and a lot of support beams to get it right.. the inside is cool! 😔



My bees make me happy 🐝😀#Valheim pic.twitter.com/FKQ9rJE0pg — Miss Atomic (@TheMissAtomic) February 20, 2021

It is also advised that players use core wood to build these log poles for optimal results. Core wood can be harvested by chopping down pine trees that can be found across the biomes in Valheim.

Implementing these simple solutions will allow anyone to build a stable roof for their base in Valheim.