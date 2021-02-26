How to Repair Tools and Weapons in Valheim

Like most survival games, tools and weapons require a fair bit of maintenance to ensure more longevity in Valheim.

Valheim is built in such a manner that tools and weapons continuously wear out as and when they are used. The life of a tool or weapon can be seen on the tiny bar located below the respective slot in the player's inventory.

Once the entire bar turns red, the tool/weapon becomes unusable and would require repairing before it can be used again. In the case of weapons specifically, this is an extremely important aspect that players should remember.

Given that there are multiple scenarios in Valheim where a player might have to extend the duration of a battle, it would be extremely unfortunate if the player's desired weapon becomes unusable in the middle of the battle.

This is why players are advised to always keep their tools and weapons in top condition before heading out on a quest in Valheim.

Repairing tools and weapons in Valheim

In order to repair tools and weapons in Valheim, it is extremely important for players to have their workbench inside a structure with a roof. Players need to head over to their workbench along with the item or weapon that they need to repair.

(Image via Iron Gate Studios)

Fortunately, making repairs does not require any additional resources in Valheim. So, players can repair their weapon even after minimum usage without depleting their resources. As for the workbench itself, it remains unusable until and unless it is placed inside a roofed structure in Valheim.

I love Valheim so much! It's genuinely my chill game, I REALLY love the fact that you don't starve to death ( you just have lower health and stamina) and repair tools doesnt cost anything!



I REALLY REALLY REALLY hope they don't change this in the future! — Zippy (@ZippysWorkshop) February 21, 2021

New players are advised to construct the workbench while keeping in mind that all buildings and repairs need to made within the workbench's radius. This means it is optimal for players to place the workbench at the center of their base.

Peek Valheim: When your axe breaks after cutting a tree far from home so you can't repair it, so you then spend the next 30 minutes running the logs into stuff to make a portal home — JoshGoggles (@JoshGoggles) February 20, 2021

In order to craft the workbench in Valheim, players require ten units of wood and one piece of hammer. Players can craft the hammer with three units of wood and two units of stone.

Once the setup has been completed, players can simply walk over to the workbench inside their base and repair the worn-out tools and weapons in Valheim.