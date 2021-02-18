The best weapons in Valheim and how to easily acquire them

Valheim's open-world survival sandbox experience provides players with many choices when it comes to crafting items and weapons in the game.

Less than a week ago we hit one million sales, now we've hit TWO! Thank you so much! ⚔️🥰#Valheim #Survival https://t.co/ELqJ6qDstE — Valheim (@Valheimgame) February 15, 2021

Players are forced to face off against terrifying enemies and monsters in the Viking-themed setting of Valheim. To defeat such monsters and enemies, players need to keep crafting better weapons to continue with their in-game progress.

However, due to the vast number of options available for players, the final selection can get a little confusing for some.

Nevertheless, gamers must go through a fair bit of scavenging before they can build the strongest weapons in Valheim. This article provides an in-depth analysis of some of the best weapons in Valheim and how players can obtain them.

Best weapons in Valheim

The list of weapons, along with how to craft them, includes:

Advertisement

The Abyssal Harpoon - Arguably the best weapon in Valheim, the Abyssal Harpoon requires a level four workbench to craft. Additionally, players will require 30 pieces of Chitin (available from the Kraken), eight units of Fine Wood, and three Leather scraps units to craft this weapon in Valheim.

The Abyssal Razor - An ideal weapon for those looking to sneak around and rack some stealth kills. Players will require 20 units of Chitin, four Fine Wood units, and two units of Leather scraps to build this weapon on the workbench.

The Porcupine - This weapon requires a bunch of high-quality items to craft in Valheim. Resources required to craft the Porcupine weapon on a level four workbench include five fine wood units, 20 units of iron bars, five needles from Deathsquitos, and ten units of linen threads.

The Draugr Fang - Undoubtedly the best bow available in Valheim for players to shoot arrows with. The Draugr Fang requires ten Guck pieces, 20 units of silver bars, two Deer hides, and ten Ancient Bark units to craft.

The Frostner - Although not the strongest weapon in Valheim, the Frostner’s knockback ability is one of its kind in the Viking-themed survival sandbox game. Players require ten pieces of Ancient Bark, 30 units of silver, five units of Ymir flesh, and five Freeze Glands to craft the Frostner.

Advertisement

Did you know that you can decorate with trophies? (From animals and monsters alike) Where have you put them?🦌#Valheim #Vikings #Survival pic.twitter.com/3L9ThlerXp — Valheim (@Valheimgame) February 17, 2021

These are arguably the most effective weapons available for players to choose from in Valheim.

Given that the game has spent a little more than two weeks in early access, it seems certain that new and more powerful weapons might be coming to Valheim soon.