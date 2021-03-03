A simple trick to get limitless Iron in Valheim: Never run out of Iron again!

Iron is an extremely essential resource in Valheim, but it might take players a while to obtain from the swamp biome.

So we may have collected about 1200 iron in Valheim today...



I spend too much time on this game 🤣 — Paige \o/ (@Paigebaggins) February 28, 2021

In order to unlock the swamp biome, players will need to defeat the second boss in Valheim, the Elder. Defeating the Elder in Valheim will reward players with the "Swamp Key," which is necessary to unlock the gate of the Sunken Crypts.

The Sunken Crypts is a dungeon located inside the swamp biome, and it is filled with dangerous and hostile creatures. However, once the player manages to defeat these creatures, they will be able to mine a bunch of resources, including leather scraps, withered bones, and of course, iron ores.

Additionally, players must note that in order to mine any of the resources mentioned, they will require at least a bronze pickaxe. An Antler Pickaxe will be of no use inside the Sunken Crypts if the player is looking to harvest iron ores.

How to get limitless Iron in Valheim

Given that the swamp biome is typically located fairly far away from the player's base, it can, at times, get tiring for the player to repeatedly make trips to and from the Sunken Crypts. Fortunately for them, Valheim has a unique feature that allows players to carry all the items they have equipped across worlds in Valheim.

Advertisement

Resources in the swamp world (Image via Iron Gate Studios)

Resources after switching worlds (Image via Iron Gate Studios)

To explain in simpler terms, if a player is carrying 100 units of iron ore in a specific world of Valheim, they will then be able to easily bring all the 100 units over to a different world with the help of a world seed.

Using this feature, players can simply head over to a specific swamp biome with the help of it's world seed to farm for iron ore. Once the player has managed to collect enough iron ores in the swamp biome-specific world, they will need to return to their original world in Valheim.

Advertisement

Upon returning, they will find all the iron ore still in their inventory. However, it is extremely important for players to note that they must be carrying the resources that they wish to carry into another world.

Executing this simple trick multiple times will allow players to accumulate as much iron as they require in Valheim, without having to make repeated trips to and from the Sunken Crypts inside the swamp biome.

Here's a swamp biome-specific world seed to help players get started: klW6PHmPNj

However, players can use any other world seed that they might have to set up base in the swamp biome and limitlessly farm iron ore in Valheim.