How to craft the Obliterator in Valheim

The Hearth and Home update brought plenty of new items to Valheim, and the Obliterator is one that players won't want to skip over. If space and the overflow of useless items have become a problem, then it is the perfect solution.

Assuming players have all of the required ingredients, crafting the Obliterator isn't too much of a problem. One of the hardest components to obtain will be the Thunder Stone, and it's the central aspect of the Obliterator. Players who are yet to find a Thunder Stone can scroll down further for more information or read the guide on how to find it.

Aside from the Thunder Stone, the other Obliterator ingredients are fairly common after getting through the early parts of the game.

Obliterator ingredients in Valheim Hearth and Home:

Obliterators will require players to find a Thunder Stone

A Forge already built and ready for use

8 Iron

4 Copper

1 Thunder Stone

That's all players will need to create their own Obliterator in Valheim. Compared to some other recipes in the game — especially with the addition of Tar — creating one of these is fairly easy. Before long, all of that extra garbage around the player's home can be thrown away and destroyed for good.

Long-time Valheim veterans know the pain of too many mixed chests with no tags to go along. Newer players will find it convenient that the Obliterator can be crafted relatively easily before their own houses get cluttered.

How to find a Thunder Stone to craft the Obliterator in Valheim

As mentioned earlier, players will need to find a Thunder Stone to craft their own Obliterator. How hard it will be to find depends entirely on whether players have made their way to Haldor, the only trader in the game.

He can be found within the Black Forest biome and will have a Thunder Stone to sell to Valheim players. However, his location will always differ depending on the seed that players have. The only way to know for sure where he is in a Black Forest is to look up a certain map seed.

Once he's found, players can purchase the Thunder Stone for 50 gold coins, which is the main currency that Haldor will accept. From there, players can head home and craft their Obliterator.

