How to find the Thunder Stone in Valheim

Any Valheim player who wants to obliterate their useless items should look no further than the Thunder Stone. The new item is included in the Hearth and Home update, which should cure a lot of grief for players with too many items.

Hearth and Home brought a new building structure called the Obliterator to Valheim, and it can destroy any item in the game. As players progress through the game, it's nearly impossible to avoid hoarding items. Using an Obliterator will take care of that problem but players need a Thunder Stone in order to craft one.

There's only one way to obtain the Thunder Stone and that's from Haldor, the in-game trader. He can only be found in the Black Forest biome but where in the forest is always random. Valheim is procedurally generated, so everyone's map will be completely different unless they use a known seed. For anyone exploring on their own, they will need to find Haldor to purchase the Thunder Stone.

Use the Obliterator to destroy items

Haldor trades in gold currency, which is easy to find in caves as players venture around the map. It isn't used for much other than trading, so there's a high chance that an extra chest has some laying around. In total, the Thunder Stone will cost 50 gold coins, so make sure to save up before heading over to Haldor in the Black Forest.

How to use the Thunder Stone to build the Obliterator in Valheim

Once you locate Haldor, purchase the Thunder Stone for 50 gold coins. The next step is to take the Thunder Stone back home and start crafting the Obliterator.

While the Thunder Stone may be the most unique item in the recipe, it's certainly not the only one. To build the Obliterator, players will need a Forge that is already built, along with eight Iron, four Copper, and one Thunder Stone.

For players who've already progressed a good way into Valheim, obtaining those ingredients should be a walk in the park. Even newer players should be able to procure every ingredient aside from the Thunder Stone, fairly quickly.

Once the Obliterator is crafted, it's time to start destroying whatever is no longer needed. Many long-time worlds probably have tons of useless junk or an overflow of items that are useless later in the game. Once it's all done, the Valheim home will feel open again.

