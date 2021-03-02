The best melee weapons in Valheim that you should use more often

Valheim features many powerful weapons that can help players overcome even the scariest of creatures in the Viking-themed realm.

Most truly overpowered weapons can be obtained by players after they have made notable progress in Valheim. However, certain melee weapons can be extremely essential for players to survive the game's early stages.

Considering Valheim's open-world sandbox-survival mechanics, players are forced to face off against hostile creatures from the very beginning. Although players can persevere with unarmed blows against smaller animals, it is necessary to wield a weapon of some kind when taking on larger and more dangerous creatures.

Given that there are four basic types of damage that most weapons deal, players are advised to get acquainted with each one and which weapon deals which kind of damage.

Choosing the best melee weapon in Valheim

When choosing a melee weapon, players need to consider a few factors:

The amount of damage dealt

The damage type of that specific weapon

Backstab damage multiplier for that weapon

Knockback distance for every attack

Additionally, there are certain melee weapons in Valheim that can be used to perform a secondary attack. From throwing a spear to stunning an enemy with a sword, secondary attacks can come in extremely handy in specific scenarios.

Valheim's progression mechanics makes it reasonably simple for players to harvest better resources for higher-tier weapons. However, in this race to obtain better weapons, many players miss out on the true potential of various early-game weapons. Some of these weapons are:

Bronze Atgeir: This polearm in Valheim deals 45 piercing damage with a 30 unit knockback. It also features a 3x backstab multiplier.

Copper Knife: Although this weapon features a meager 18 damage along with a 10 unit knockback distance, the copper knife's 10x backstab multiplier can be extremely lethal when taking down unsuspecting enemies from behind.

Flint Knife: Given that all knives in Valheim feature a 10x backstab multiplier, the flint knife can be extremely lethal during the early stages of the Valheim. When struck properly, this weapon deals 60 slash damage and 60 piercing damage with each primary attack.

Frostner: This weapon requires a fair bit of scavenging to build in Valheim. The 120 unit knockback distance combined with frost and spirit damage makes this one of the best melee weapons in Valheim.

Porcupine: Definitely one of the toughest melee weapons to craft in Valheim, the Porcupine features a 90 unit knockback distance combined with a staggering 95 damage dealt with each blow.

However, given the vast range of choices available for players, it is evident that they should experiment with each weapon to find the perfect fit for themselves in Valheim.