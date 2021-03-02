How to hang Trophies on the wall in Valheim

Valheim's unique mechanics allow players to flaunt trophies that they harvest from dead creatures as decoration for their in-game base.

Did you know that you can decorate with trophies? (From animals and monsters alike) Where have you put them?🦌#Valheim #Vikings #Survival pic.twitter.com/3L9ThlerXp — Valheim (@Valheimgame) February 17, 2021

In order to hang trophies on the wall in Valheim, players will need to construct an Item Stand in Valheim.

Players are advised to construct an item stand on the wall to ensure that the trophy is placed on a higher platform for enhanced visual appeal. Once constructed, players can simply place their desired trophy on top of the stand to create an ideal decoration.

The most basic form of an item stand requires four units of Fine Wood and one Bronze Nail to build in Valheim. Additionally, there are two types of item stands available for players to choose from in Valheim - horizontal item stand and vertical item stand.

Trophies in Valheim

There are various forms of trophies available for players to choose from in Valheim. Some of the rarest trophies available for players to collect are:

The Elder Trophy

Moder Trophy

Eikthyr Trophy

Bonemass Trophy

Drake Trophy

Draugr Elite Trophy

Troll Trophy

Players have the chance to earn a specific trophy as a random drop whenever they slay that respective creature. Trophies in Valheim feature the head of the creature that the player has managed to kill. Apart from creating a collection featuring all the creatures present in Valheim, players can also collect each individual boss trophy to gain a specific power from them.

However, it is extremely important for players to note that there is no guarantee of earning a trophy after killing that specific creature. The chance of a random trophy drop in Valheim depends entirely on the in-game RNG, whose values remain unknown.

With almost 30 trophies to choose from in early access, there's a lot of creatures that players need to hunt in order to finally be able to obtain that much-elusive trophy. Once collected, these trophies make for ideal decorations, while also allowing players to show off all the creatures they have slain in Valheim.

Chilling in the trophy hall and getting ready to feast in @Valheimgame #Valheim Peep the poison potions, yep we were getting ready to go to the swamp lol. pic.twitter.com/nfXQ88LNMm — RoastGoat (@Roast_Goat) March 1, 2021

Considering the fact that the game is still in early access, it is expected that Valheim will feature a lot more creatures and trophies to earn after its full release. However, until the developers bring Valheim to that point on the predetermined roadmap, players have a lot to accomplish within early access itself.