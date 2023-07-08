Valheim guide: How to find, smelt, and use Black Metal Scrap

Valheim is a popular survival game developed by Iron Gate Studio. In the title, players must start their journey with practically nothing and gradually progress through increasingly tricky biomes that offer valuable resources. Players begin with essential items, and after crafting all the basic gears, they can venture to discover the rare Black Metal. It is a valuable resource that enables players to craft powerful weapons and shields.

In this article, you will get a step-by-step guide on finding, smelling and using the Black Metal Scrap in Valheim.

Valheim: Black Metal Scrap guide

How to find Black Metal Scrap?

You can find black metal scrap in Valheim's plain biome that you may notice has a beige-yellow color on the map. To obtain the scraps, you must kill the Fulings, which drop the black metal scraps upon death.

There are three types of Fulings in the game, namely: normal, Berserker, and Fuling Shaman. Each normal Fuling will drop a piece of black metal scrap, while the Berserkers and higher-level Fulings, like the 1 or 2-star enemies, will drop multiple pieces.

Players must be equipped with armor because these Fulings hit hard. Ensure killing some of the Fuling patrols stealthily using the Draugr fang bow so you have fewer enemies to take on at once.

You can also find the black metal scraps inside the chests of the Fuling camps scattered around the plains.

How to smelt and use Black Metal Scrap and linen?

To use these black metal scraps in Valheim, you need to convert them into black metal ingots, which can be done with the help of a blast furnace. To make a blast furnace, you will be needing stones, surtling cores, iron, firewood, and an artisan table.

Once the furnace is crafted, you can add the coal and scraps to it, thus turning them into black metal ingots. You need two coal pieces to make one black metal ingot.

Now that you have black metal ingots, you can craft all kinds of weapons using the metal, including shields, knives, axe, swords, tower shields, Atgeir, Skoll, and Hati.

You may need other materials such as linen, chains, fine wood, and iron for some weapons. For linen, you need to obtain flax which can be found growing in the farms of the Fuling villages. A spinning wheel can be constructed to process all the flax into linen.

Finally, you have all those items required for crafting the weapons using black metal scraps. You may notice that the black metal sword has 95 slash damage, but when fully upgraded, it will do 113 slash damage which is the highest damage you can get in Valheim.

