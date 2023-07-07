Valheim guide: How to unlock and use Blast Furnace

Valheim is a unique survival game with a Viking theme associated with it. Its world is said to be procedurally generated. This leads you to explore various landscapes ranging from lush forests to snow-clad regions. Being a survival game, you will not only combat myriad enemies but also need to manage hunger and other elements to stay alive.

The Blast Furnace is one of the tools that can aid you in smelting some precious ores in Valheim. However, unlocking it is challenging since it involves slaying a formidable foe. Furthermore, you must gather resources like Stone, Iron, Fine Wood, and Surtling Core.

How to unlock the Blast Furnace in Valheim?

Valheim is packed to the brim with resources to collect and objects to craft. You must consider unlocking the Blast Furnace along your journey to smelt rare ores. But to unlock it, you will need an Artisan Table.

Another prerequisite to unlocking the furnace is to defeat a boss named Moder. To face this foe, you will first need to summon it, which requires a resource called Dragon Eggs. These eggs can be found in the myriad mountainous areas in Valheim.

Once you defeat this boss, you will earn Dragon Tear. This resource is instrumental in crafting the Artisan Table. You will require two Dragon Tears and ten Wood to craft this table.

You can then interact with the Artisan Table to create Blast Furnace. Do note that crafting this furnace will require you to gather some resources.

The following are the materials required to unlock Blast Furnace:

10 Iron

20 Fine Wood

20 Stone

5 Surtling Cores

You can peruse this guide to acquire Fine Wood in this title. To find Iron, you can try to explore swamps. Stones are easiest to find as they are prevalent in most areas within the game. Surtling Cores, on the other hand, can be obtained from Burial Chambers.

How to use the Blast Furnace in Valheim?

Davy Jones @DeadMansSquid Completely remodeled Charloth Keep in #Valheim . The Hall is the same, but I replaced the walls with stone/iron, I built an artisan's table, windmill, blast furnace, and oven; I replaced my farm fence with iron, paved the ground with stone, and planted Fir trees around the outside Completely remodeled Charloth Keep in #Valheim. The Hall is the same, but I replaced the walls with stone/iron, I built an artisan's table, windmill, blast furnace, and oven; I replaced my farm fence with iron, paved the ground with stone, and planted Fir trees around the outside https://t.co/VHNc7S9cnY

Using the Blast Furnace requires fuel in the form of Coal. You can use the Charcoal Kiln to produce Coal. Once you have a sufficient amount of Coal, you are free to use the Blast Furnace.

You can resort to the following pointers to use the furnace:

Head towards the furnace until a prompt appears to add fuel.

Make sure to have Coal in your inventory and aim towards the left slot of the furnace to insert it.

You can then add Black Metal Scrap or Flametal Ore, as these are the only ores that can be used in this furnace.

Smelting Black Metal Scrap at this furnace will yield you Black Metal Ingots, and Flametal Ore will offer you Flametal Ingots. To smelt other ores like Iron, Tin, and others, you will require Smelter.

Valheim 🌟 @Valheimgame In the far north you must celebrate the peak of summer, the time of the year when the days are at their longest and brightest. How? With merriment and revelry of course! (And maybe by getting some fancy new #Valheim clothing from Hildir) In the far north you must celebrate the peak of summer, the time of the year when the days are at their longest and brightest. How? With merriment and revelry of course! (And maybe by getting some fancy new #Valheim clothing from Hildir) 🍻🌼 https://t.co/H7FTy4rrYl

Valheim can pose a great challenge to newcomers. If you are looking for a survival game based on Norse Mythology, this title is worth delving into. The frequent updates and patches also make it worth playing.

Poll : 0 votes