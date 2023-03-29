Valheim patch 0.214.300 official notes: Fixes the Xbox & PC heightmap issues, performance tweaks and more

While Valheim still remains in its early access phase, the developers have consistently added new content and addressed player feedback in order to provide the best possible experience to their community. The latest patch seeks to do the same with Iron Gate Studio addressing the heightmap issues faced by Xbox and PC players, among a plethora of other fixes.

Released on March 28, 2023, patch 0.214.300 in Valheim fixes a prevalent issue that Xbox and PC players have been facing because of differences in height maps, "which could cause a player to appear to fly in the air or walk below ground." The developers did clarify in the official patch notes that the fix could leave buildings made by Xbox players in such areas to collapse.

Without further ado, here are the complete notes for patch 0.214.300 in Valheim that players need to know about.

Valheim patch 0.214.300 official notes

Valheim @Valheimgame #Valheim fixes incoming! The fix for the Xbox world reset bug is not included yet, but will be patched shortly as well, rest assured! valheim.com/news/patch-0-2… #Valheim fixes incoming! The fix for the Xbox world reset bug is not included yet, but will be patched shortly as well, rest assured! valheim.com/news/patch-0-2… https://t.co/EYiyyB8oDC

Abbreviated Patch Notes

Fixes & Improvements

Left handed mouse fixed

Manual saving bug fixed

Swap Triggers controller option added

Text & UI fixes

Performance & various bug fixes

Detailed Patch Notes

Fixes & Improvements

Manual save no longer causes you to respawn where you saved and can be called to a dedicated server if you are on the admin list

Left handed mouse should now work correctly again

Added “Swap Triggers” to control options, to be able to fix a potential issue for PlayStation controllers

Fixed performance issues in main menu

Fixed some special characters appearing as squares and symbols should look more like they did before

Hovertext and text input on signs should now be displayed correctly and can use \t and

symbols

Text on signs should now be lit correctly and no lower glow

Various UI & text fixes that were being displayed incorrectly

Fixed an issue where the scrolling was slow and inverted on linux

Engine updated to unity version 2020.03.45

Settings for keybindings should now be saved correctly

Console

Added graphic setting “Balanced Mode” with 40 FPS and 1440p on Series X and 900p on Series S

Right stick now only controls the character rotation in character screen

Right analog stick no longer has double functionality in the character creation menu

Heightmap differences between Xbox and PC have now been almost entirely eliminated (this means some areas in Xbox worlds will have a significant terrain change, and if you have built in these areas the buildings may unfortunately collapse)

The developers further noted in the official blog post regarding the latest patch that they are aware of a reported bug which is forcing Xbox worlds to reset to day 1 once they have reached a specific size. They mentioned that they have identified the cause behind the issue and will add the solution for it in the Valheim patch after this one.

Poll : 0 votes