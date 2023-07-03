5 best outfits in Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves allows you to sail the vast seas with your friends as a group of plunder-seeking pirates. In the game, you get your own ship to different islands to take on different missions and challenges. During them, you will encounter dangerous creatures who will risk their lives to stop you from getting to the treasure that they are protecting.

As you continue in your pirate adventures in Sea of Thieves, you will gain both the fame and fortune that you seek. Surely, as you become a more distinguished pirate and sailor, you will want to wear an outfit that matches your station.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

What are the best costumes in Sea of Thieves

There are plenty of different costumes that you can dress your pirate with in Sea of Thieves. Each of these has a different aesthetic, and some are undoubtedly better looking than others. These are the best outfits that you'll want to wear in order to stand out while you chase after fame and fortune.

1) Reaper's Bones costume

The Reaper's Bones costume is quite striking. Just by wearing it, you are immediately making a statement that says you are not one to be messed with. This is a hooded black outfit with gold trim and a gold mask, colors that are fitting for a famous pirate. Despite having such a striking look, it gives you an air of mystery with the hood and the mask.

This outfit almost looks like it could have been from Assassin's Creed Black Flag with the way that it is styled. You can get yourself one of these for 68,300 Gold. Grinding for this outfit will take some time since you will also need to raise your Reaper level.

2) Captain Jack Sparrow's Classic costume

Sometimes, there is no better way to set yourself apart as a famous pirate other than dressing as a pirate that is actually well known. By purchasing the Captain Jack Sparrow Crew Set, you'll get the chance to dress yourself as the captain of the Black Pearl himself.

There are two versions to this outfit, one that gives you a beard and one that gives you a clean shaven look. This bundle contains five total variants that you can access upon purchase. As long as you and your crew all purchase the bundle, you can sail together as distinct members of the Black Pearl's crew in Sea of Thieves.

3) Ravenwood costume set

There are three different variants to the Ravenwood costume. Each one was available as a reward if you purchased the Season 8 Plunder Pass for Sea of Thieves. You will earn these outfits as a reward upon reaching a specific Renown Level. There is currently no way of obtaining it if you were not able to do so during the previous season.

For those who were able to get this outfit, they earned themselves one of the most intimidating costumes in the game. This is an assassin's garb that is evident through its dark theme. It combines black and dark blue to keep you concealed in the dark, and the second and third iterations come with what looks like a plague doctor's mask.

4) Ghost set

The Ghost set contains an ensemble of items that are all colored black and neon green. The clothing items here costs a total of 326,625 Gold, so you will need to do a bit of saving up to get the entire set. This includes the full Athena's Fortune costume. You can purchase it once your reputation has reached level 20 with the Athena's Fortune.

Once you put this whole outfit together, you will give off an eerie vibe thanks to the greenish spectral glow of its trimmings. The whole ensemble will give you and your teammates the ghost ship aesthetic that will make you a feared crew as you sail around in Sea of Thieves.

5) Davy Jones Cursed costume set

Perhaps no legend of the sea is more popular than the mythological Davy Jones and his locker. Even people who aren't sailors are very familiar with his name thanks to the countless references made about him in various types of media.

In Sea of Thieves, you can dress yourself as the infamous captain of The Flying Dutchman by purchasing the bundle that contains the costume. Once other pirates see you in this outfit, they will be struck with fear once they know that they are about to become the next crew to fall into Davy Jones' Locker.

There are plenty of cosmetic sets in Sea of Thieves. You can even change individual pieces of your clothing so you can get your favorite pieces from multiple costume sets and throw them altogether to create your own aesthetic and look however you want as you complete tasks.

