5 best MMORPGs with vehicle avatars

MMORPGs tend to focus on a particular character and provide many customization options to enhance player immersion. This is often supplemented by a plethora of loot to alter the character's look, a robust skill tree to enable fans to unleash powerful attacks, and other gameplay elements. Certain titles also shine the spotlight on vehicles.

A handful of MMORPGs have strayed from the usual formula of pitting players into a fantasy setting by shifting the focus to vehicles as primary characters. While some gamers may not find these titles immersive, most fans will be engrossed for hours collecting the best gear for their vehicle and customizing it to their heart’s content.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

Which are the five great MMORPGs with vehicle avatars?

1) Crossout

Crossout is one of the best MMORPGs focused on vehicle combat. Fans of Mad Max aesthetics will admire the post-apocalyptic setting of this game. A plethora of unique vehicles can be crafted in this title.

Players can utilize parts like frames and cabins, which encourages assembling their own vehicle, thereby adding a layer of immersion to the game. Furthermore, one can attach powerful weapons like canons, machine guns, or drills to their favorite vehicles.

This leads to exciting possibilities as players can create vehicles of all shapes and sizes, ranging from buggies to heavy off-roading cars with shields. Fans can delve into PvE activities like raids and adventure or combat other players in brawls and battle royale.

2) World of Warships

Fans inclined to play a different avenue of combat can try out World of Warships. This game features a top-tier naval combat system. It must be noted that one can only sail ships in this MMORPG as it is focused on naval warfare alone. Players can try World of Warships and similar games if they admire Sea of Thieves.

There are around 600 ships to choose from and an extensive leveling system wherein one must side with a nation of their choice. Fans can expect to sail many renowned ships from World War 1 and World War 2 eras.

Players can invest countless hours in naval battles and upgrade their ships in numerous ways. One can enhance the effectiveness of their favorite sea vessel by modifying components that can increase the speed of turrets, strengthen the target acquisition, and boost many other stats.

3) War Thunder

Fans of military-themed MMORPGs can rely on War Thunder to deliver on all fronts. This game offers many vehicles apart from ships. Players can take control of several ground vehicles, helicopters, and planes in War Thunder.

While many gamers may feel apprehensive about delving into a game with vehicle avatars as the primary characters, War Thunder can immerse most players. The prime highlight of this game is the wide assortment of military vehicles combined with many game modes to test them out.

One can drive light, medium, or heavy tanks if they prefer ground combat. Fans can fly in fighter planes, bombers or cruise in many varieties of helicopters. Competitive players can unleash chaos in arcade, realistic and simulator battles. One can even partake in the Events mode that tries to recreate scenarios of historically accurate wars.

4) EVE Online

Players who wish to experience a sci-fi-themed MMORPG with some robust starships as their primary mode of exploration can opt for EVE Online. One can also expect to experience large-scale battles in space.

EVE Online boasts more than 350 ships to choose from to explore the endless space. Each ship is categorized into classes like Destroyer, Frigate, Dreadnought, Combat Battlecruiser, and more.

Fans can also immerse themselves in a player-driven economy and engage in trading if they never wish to participate in combat. Players can opt for heavier cargo ships in such a scenario. EVE Online is also one of the best MMORPGs to play if one admires No Man’s Sky.

5) World of Tanks

Fans looking for a niche MMORPG focused on only one vehicle type can explore World of Tanks. As the name implies, players are offered a vast collection of tanks. One can delve into skirmishes with random players or form a team to adopt a strategic approach.

This title boasts approximately 600 tanks belonging to various tiers and nations. One can select from the light, heavy, destroyer, and SPG tanks. Each tank has varying stats, and their effectiveness depends on a player’s strategy to approach every map.

Furthermore, one can customize the tanks by altering color schemes, trying out emblems, or opting for camos. While the fights may seem chaotic at first glance, players can try to spot strategic points in each map and plan their attack rather than charging in the heat of the battle.

MMORPGs thrive due to longevity, but their success depends on frequent updates/fixes that attract new players and satisfy the existing player base. Fans who prefer some lore in their games can peruse this article highlighting the titles with immersive storylines.