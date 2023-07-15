5 MMORPGs to play if you like No Man's Sky

No Man's Sky has evolved into an immersive experience packed to the brim with content. You can explore endless space, gather a vast variety of resources, land on unique planets with varied atmospheres, and more. You will find many games reminiscent of No Man's Sky and may comprise some elements you might have admired.

These titles might not offer an expansive universe to the extent of No Man's Sky but are liable to deliver on many factors. If you are a sci-fi enthusiast and love to immerse yourself for hours in MMORPGs, then fortunately, there are some robust games for you to delve into.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

Which are the five best MMORPGs to play if you like No Man's Sky?

1) Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is one of the best sci-fi-themed MMORPGs you must try if you admire No Man's Sky. It is rich in content and a visually appealing game with beautiful locations on varied planets.

While it does not have a resource-gathering gameplay loop like No Man's Sky, Destiny 2 has a deep lore that is liable to immerse you for hours. You can choose from distinct classes like Titan, Warlock, and Hunter that possess unique abilities, thereby varying your gameplay experience.

You can delve into it solo to experience the story or team up with your friends to partake in activities like strikes, crucibles, raids, and more. You will acquire tons of enticing loot along your journey in Destiny 2. You can look forward to The Final Shape showcase for new announcements, which is slated for August 22, 2023.

2) Warframe

If you are looking for a free-to-play title with fast-paced gameplay and unique sci-fi aesthetics, then Warframe is worth checking out. You get to choose from many playable characters that are termed Warframes.

These have many unique abilities which enable you to traverse the mission levels in style. There are myriad weapons that you can try out and craft many character builds. You can partake in various missions across the planets in our solar system.

You must note that you can’t fly ships in this game, but some levels involve the use of Archwing which lets you engage in space battles. You can even explore an open-world area called the Plains of Eidolon, wherein you can partake in some missions and even engage in mining for resources.

3) Elite Dangerous

Elite Dangerous is one title that can be compared to No Man's Sky in terms of size as it offers around 400 billion star systems for you to explore. This game is set in the year 3301, when humanity has technologically advanced, paving the way for efficient space exploration.

You can pilot your own ship, upgrade various aspects of it and embark on your unique journey. You can play to explore the world or use an aggressive approach to combat other players.

You can also invest countless hours in mining resources and engage in trading activities. You even have the provision to experience this game in solo mode. You can delve into open play if you don’t mind encountering other players.

4) EVE Online

If you admire No Man's Sky's space exploration and trading elements, then Eve Online is worth trying out. Furthermore, it is a free-to-play game that warrants delving into its world at least once.

The game boasts around 350 ships that you can pilot. You can even customize these ships as per your preferences. There are many varieties of ships ranging from bulky freighters to menacing battleships.

You can immerse yourself in the game’s economy, partake in trading, dabble in investments, and even produce your own equipment to sell in the local in-game markets. This game is one of the best MMORPGs with immersive storylines.

5) Star Trek Online

Star Trek Online is an ideal choice if you adore No Man's Sky and are a fan of the Star Trek series. You even get the opportunity to command your own ship and direct the crew.

There are many varied types of starships that are based on the series’ lore. Along with ships, factions play a crucial role in Star Trek Online. Starfleet, Dominion, Romulan Republic, and DSC Starfleet are some of the factions you can try out in this free-to-play title.

You can expect to fend off enemies in large-scale space battles wherein you must defeat your foes and safeguard your ship. You can take a break from these battles by partaking in numerous missions, which lead you to meet many diverse characters.

No Man's Sky is one of the top-tier space exploration games you can delve into, owing to the frequent updates and support from Hello Games. If you are awaiting the arrival of Starfield, then feel free to peruse this list of the five best space exploration games you can try out.