5 Best Free MMORPG Games for PC

Massively Multiplayer Online Role Playing Games or MMORPGs are those that let you create your own character and explore huge worlds with other people online. You can do a variety of things in these games, such as fighting monsters, completing quests, making friends, and joining guilds. These types of games are very popular among those who like to immerse themselves in different worlds, play in different ways, and interact with other players.

But sadly, some of these games are not free to play, and you may have to pay a monthly fee or buy the game to enjoy all the features. However, there are many MMORPG games for PC in 2023 that have great graphics, fun combat, and interesting lore available for free.

You don’t have to spend any money to play these games unless you want to buy some optional items or services. In this article, five such games based on their popularity will be discussed. Along with that, their advantages and disadvantages will also be dived into, and the platform where you can enjoy them.

DC Universe Online and 4 other Best Free MMORPGs for the PC that is Available to Play in 2023

1) DC Universe Online

MMORPG - DC Universe Online (Image via Daybreak Game Company)

DC Universe Online is a superhero MMORPG that lets you create your own character and join forces with iconic DC heroes and villains. You can choose from six powers, four weapon types, and various costumes and accessories. You can also explore famous locations like Gotham City, Metropolis, and Themyscira.

DC Universe Online is free to play, but you can buy optional items and services with real money. Some benefits of buying these include access to more inventory slots, more character slots, more power sets, more episodes, and more features.

Pros:

Create your own superhero or villain

Join forces with iconic DC characters

Explore famous DC locations

Cons:

Combat can be mind-numbingly simplistic or chaotic

Graphics and animations are outdated

Some content is locked behind paywalls or membership

Platforms: Windows, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

2) Skyforge

MMORPG - Skyforge (Image via Allods Team)

Skyforge is a sci-fi fantasy MMORPG that lets you become an immortal god. You can choose from 18 classes, each with its own abilities and playstyles, and switch between them at any time. You can also explore different planets, fight against invaders, and recruit followers.

Skyforge is free to play, but you can buy optional items and services with real money. Some benefits of buying these optional items include access to more classes, more cosmetics, more resources, more bonuses, and more features.

Pros:

Whooping 18 classes to choose from and switch between

Sci-fi fantasy setting and visuals

God mode and its accompanying divine abilities give you a sense of power like no other

Cons:

Linear and repetitive gameplay

Lack of social features and interaction

Pay-to-win elements and microtransactions are rampant in this one

Platforms: Windows

3) Star Conflict

MMORPG - Star Conflict (Image via Targem Games)

Star Conflict is a sci-fi MMORPG that focuses on space combat. You can pilot different types of ships, from fighters to dreadnoughts, and customize them with various modules and weapons. You can also join factions and corporations and participate in PvP and PvE battles.

Star Conflict is free to play, but you can buy premium currency and packs with real money. The benefits of doing so include access to more ships, more modules, cosmetics, resources, bonuses, and many other features.

Pros:

Fast-paced and heart-racing space combat

Wide variety of ships and customization options

Faction and corporation wars for huge-scale PvP and PvE content.

Cons:

Steep learning curve and difficulty

Microtransactions take center stage, offering much of a boost in terms of power.

Low player population and long queues

Platforms: Windows

4) Secret World Legends

MMORPG - Secret World Legends (Star Anvil Studios)

Secret World Legends is a modern-day MMORPG that blends horror, mystery, and urban fantasy, offering a unique setting for those coming off the usual Tolkien-inspired MMOs. You can join one of three secret societies and fight against supernatural threats in various locations around the world. Secret World Legends has a unique classless system that lets you mix and match abilities from different weapons and disciplines.

As with everything else on this list, you can buy optional items and services with real money. Access to more weapons, cosmetics, resources, and bonuses are a few of the benefits you receive while purchasing items.

Pros:

Unique classless system and skill customization that allows mixing of abilities from different weapons.

An immersive story and tense atmosphere brought by the horror/mystery setting.

A wide array of locations and quests

Cons:

Combat can be too clunky or boring

Graphics and animations are outdated for 2023

Quality-of-life upgrade is locked behind paywalls(Such as bank or inventory expansions)

Platforms: Windows

5) Guild Wars 2

MMORPG - Guild Wars 2 (Image via ArenaNet)

Guild Wars 2 is a fantasy MMORPG that features dynamic events, action-oriented combat, and a rich story. You can choose from eight professions and five races, and customize your appearance and skills. Guild Wars 2 is free to play up to level 80, and you can access the core game content without paying anything. However, if you want to enjoy the expansions and some extra features, you’ll need to buy them separately.

Guild Wars 2 is widely praised for its innovative gameplay, stunning graphics, and immersive world. It also has a friendly and helpful community, and regular updates and events.

Pros:

Dynamic events and world exploration make the world feel alive and bustling naturally

Action-oriented combat and “Souls-like” dodging system

Surprising rich story and lore for the people who are looking for an MMO with a good story.

Cons:

Expansions and some features require purchase

Endgame content can be repetitive or grinding

PvP modes can be unbalanced or buggy

Platforms: Windows, macOS

There are many more free MMORPGs that you can try, and each one has something unique to offer. You can visit the websites or game launchers where you can download and play these games and compare their features and read the reviews by its own community. You can also look for other criteria, such as the genre, the setting, the theme, or the community of the game.

No matter what your choice is, you can eventually find a Forever game that matches your preferences and tastes. You can enjoy playing in different worlds, with different characters, and people. And the best part is, free-to-play Massively Multiplayer Online Role Playing Games are a great way to have fun and make new friends online who also share the enjoyment of living another adventurous life.

