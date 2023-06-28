5 best ways to farm gold in Guild Wars 2

Guild Wars 2 allows you to purchase consumable items that are useful for your adventures. You can also buy crafting materials and cosmetic items to alter the looks of your character. Additionally, you can purchase weapons that will be valuable when you take part in Raids, battle other players, fight against World Bosses, and deal with Fractals. However, buying all these items will require gold.

Having vast amounts of gold gives you the freedom to purchase whatever consumable items, crafting materials, or weapons you like. Hence, farming gold and having plenty of it in your pocket is essential.

This article lists five of the best activities through which you can earn the most gold in Guild Wars 2.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the best ways to earn gold in Guild Wars 2

1) Complete daily achievements

Guild Wars 2 provides you with three different tasks that change every single day. These tasks are available in any one of the several game modes. Each one rewards you with two pieces of gold and can usually be done in a matter of minutes.

You can earn a guaranteed six pieces of gold just by logging in every day and taking the time to complete all three daily achievements.

2) Gathering and selling resources

As you perform tasks and adventure across the world in Guild Wars 2, you will come across plenty of resources. Collecting these resources in your adventures can actually generate an income passively. You can achieve this by selling any resources that you have gathered from tasks.

Finding resources does not require much effort if you aren't specifically hunting for something. Just make sure that you aren't selling the resources that you need.

3) Fractals

Guild Wars 2 has a brand-new take on the standard dungeons that we see in typical MMORPGs. These variants are called Fractals and involve fighting off mobs or powerful bosses with some allies.

Fractals will reward you with Fractal Encryptions. Opening one will provide you with lots of loot, which you can, in turn, flip for gold. Alternatively, you can sell the Fractal Encryptions that you have if you do not want to open them yourself.

2) RIBA

RIBA is an acronym for the four forts or outposts in the Silverwastes. This event involves rotating around the Silverwastes to farm the four areas. Basically, you start in one of the outposts to tag an event. You must then quickly run to the next one to tag it. You will earn rewards for each tagged event that is completed.

This task is best done with a group, and it requires some coordination. Successfully completing a RIBA event will provide you with plenty of rewards, which will also result in a lot of gold.

1) World bosses

The idea of world bosses is something that all MMORPG players are familiar with. These are basically powerful enemies that take some time to defeat. Despite being tough to beat, they produce massive rewards.

One good thing about facing world bosses is that you won't be fighting them alone. Many players will gather to fight them, and everyone has pretty much the same goal: to farm the rewards that you earn from defeating these bosses.

These are the best ways for you to earn gold in Guild Wars 2 at the moment. Since the game is regularly updated, new events or general changes will often pop up that will allow you to farm resources and gold. Make sure to keep an eye out for any new updates.

