Guild Wars 2 reveals Secrets of the Obscure expansion - Release date, sale price, new areas, and more

ArenaNet and NCSOFT has announced a new Guild Wars 2 expansion: Secrets of the Obscure. Scheduled for a Fall 2023 release, there are new maps, mechanics, and a fresh deep story to explore. The fate of the world will rest in the hands of adventurers willing to combat the forces of the demonic Kryptis. In addition, players will finally learn the secrets of the Wizard’s Tower.

Gamers won’t have to wait long for Guild Wars 2: Secrets of the Obscure, either. It’s coming in just a few months, and bringing a wealth of content to explore with it. Two new zones, a pair of new Strike Missions, and so much more will arrive at launch.

What is the release date and price for Guild Wars 2: Secrets of the Obscure?

Now that What Lies Within has concluded, another major announcement has been made. Guild Wars 2: Secrets of the Obscure is scheduled to be released on August 22, 2023. The fourth expansion of ArenaNet and NCSOFT’s MMO is set above the surface of Tyria. Players will explore the mysteries of the Wizard’s Tower - an area unexplored in the two decades of Guild Wars’ lifetime.

They will be able to purchase Secrets of the Obscure for $24.99, and like every expansion that has come before it, it will not require a subscription. There will be a wealth of free content between 2023 and 2024 as well.

The list includes a fresh map, a new Fractal of Mists encounter, Strike Mission challenge modes, and more rewards for Guild Wars 2 players. There will also be a pre-purchase for the expansion starting today. Further, a Deluxe Edition ($49.99) and an Ultimate Edition ($74.99) will be available.

Prepurchase rewards:

Eagle Eye Weapon Chest

Arcane Spellweaver's Hat

Demon Hunter title

Shared Inventory Slot

Level 80 character boost

Deluxe Edition contents:

Standard Edition contents

Astral Ward Feathered Raptor mount skin

Magic Juggle emote

Additional character slot

Identity Repair Kit

Ultimate Edition contents:

Standard/Deluxe content

4,000 Gems (Real-money currency)

This is a gorgeous Kryptis Scaleskin in GW2's next expansion (Image via ArenaNet)

Players will be able to take part in a special beta event from June 29 through July 2 as well. This will let them check out the new Weaponmaster Training feature. During this, they will be given a beta character slot to check out the possibilities that this new feature will afford them.

New areas and hub revealed for Guild Wars 2: Secrets of the Obscure

Guild Wars 2: Secrets of the Obscure will take place on floating islands above Tyria. There will be two new zones to explore - the Skywatch Archipelago and Amnytas. Both of them will be available at launch, with a third to come later.

Players can also look forward to heading into the Demon Realm and fighting for the fate of the world. Not much is known about these zones yet, but more information will likely be revealed as the expansion draws closer.

Another fascinating part of this Guild Wars 2: Secrets of the Obscure expansion is the Wizard's Tower. Players have seen it in the world for years, and it will be the central hub for this expansion.

New mechanics and gameplay features coming in Guild Wars 2: Secrets of the Obscure

Heart of the Obscure: Upgrading this will let players open special doors, reward chests, and more.

Upgrading this will let players open special doors, reward chests, and more. Advanced Flight Masteries: It will be easier to unlock the Skyscale mount - those who already have it and trained it will gain additional functionality.

It will be easier to unlock the Skyscale mount - those who already have it and trained it will gain additional functionality. New Strike Missions: The Cosmic Observatory and The Temple of Febe await, with Challenge Modes coming later.

The Cosmic Observatory and The Temple of Febe await, with Challenge Modes coming later. Wizard’s Vault: Astral Acclaim will be awarded for completing daily/weekly/seasonal achievements.

Astral Acclaim will be awarded for completing daily/weekly/seasonal achievements. Relics: At level 60, players will gain a new equipment slot for the rune set bonuses found on other rune types.

At level 60, players will gain a new equipment slot for the rune set bonuses found on other rune types. Weaponmaster Training: Each profession will gain the ability to equip weapons previously reserved for their Elite Specialization.

The Heart of the Obscure is going to be important in this expansion (Image via ArenaNet)

What would a GW2 expansion be without new features? The Heart of the Obscure is a new tool for players to use in this Guild Wars 2 expansion. As you upgrade this stone, it will help you create a variety of useful things, such as leyline and updraft generators. It will also open and seal Astral Ward rifts.

Another nice new feature is the Wizard’s Vault. As you complete daily/weekly/seasonal achievements in the game, you’ll gain Astral Acclaim. This can be traded in for unique armor pieces, weapon and mount skins, gold, legendary crafting materials, and much more.

This next Guild Wars expansion promises to offer exciting moments to take part in (Image via ArenaNet)

While it’s great that the Skyscale mount will be easier to unlock, you will gain even more functionality out of it if you have already trained yours. We also learned two of the new masteries for Guild Wars 2: Secrets of the Obscure, in-combat mounting and Updraft use, and both of these will be available to use on the Griffon.

Relics are another one of the coolest features that players will be interested in. Starting at level 60, you’ll gain a new equipment slot. This will be the home for your rune set bonuses in the game, allowing more customization of special effects. It will also allow more freedom to choose the stat bonuses you want to use in-game.

The next adventure coming from ArenaNet and NCSOFT promises to be an exciting one. Guild Wars 2: Secrets of the Obscure will launch on PCs on August 22, 2023. More information will likely be revealed as the launch draws closer.

