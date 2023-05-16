Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons reveals free update "What Lies Within" - Release date, new content, limited-time sale, and more

ArenaNet revealed the next Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons free update this morning, What Lies Within. The second of two free updates for this expansion is coming later in May 2023. It will bring with it new content, rewards, activities, and so much more. Fans of Guild Wars 2 who have not dove into the End of Dragons expansion can also take advantage of a limited-time sale to celebrate this upcoming content for the hit MMO.

Players will need to dig themselves out of the bottom of the Gyala Delve during Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons - What Lies Within. That’s only part of the content players can expect in this upcoming update. Here’s what will be available when this comes to the game later this month.

What awaits players in Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons’ “What Lies Within” update?

Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons’ “What Lies Within” update will kick off on May 23, 2023. It will have players in the darkest parts of the Gyala Delve. With the aid of the Jade Brotherhood, perhaps they can get out of this situation in ArenaNet's hit MMORPG.

The problem of the Ravenous Wanderer will also need to be addressed, which was initially revealed in the February game update. The Ravenous Wanderer is a supposedly unkillable oni. It has been reportedly using its power to plague the minds of the miners working for the Jade Brotherhood.

Thanks to an invention designed to harness emotional energy, players will have to deal with one of the most challenging foes ever. They must face off with their inner demons in order to heal What Lies Within.

The next free update will feature some excellent new content (Image via ArenaNet)

What Lies Within will be the storyline to end the meta event for the Gyala Delve. In addition to excellent new story content, there will be new rewards and events for players to experience. That includes the Special Ops armor set, the Mining Hand Drill mace, the Xunlai Nephrite Crusher hammer, a mini phoenix, and much more.

As this storyline wraps up, players of this free-to-play MMO will also have new activities to take part in. The Jade Bot drone mode collection challenges will begin across the End of Dragons maps, as will siege turtle target practice and skiff races.

Guild Wars 2 players will have to deal with powerful threats from within in this update (Image via ArenaNet)

Players will also be able to tackle new ambush events. Ferocious onis are stalking across Cantha, and the commander and their allies will need to put a stop to their wicked ways. If you have not purchased the End of Dragons expansion, it will be on sale for 20% off between May 22, 2023, and May 28, 2023.

What Lies Within is the free storyline update to Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons, and players won’t have to wait long for it to arrive. The next major update to the MMO arrives on May 23, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes