5 best-looking hulls in Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves offers a vast open world for exploration and a plethora of activities to partake in. You can role-play as a pirate and embark on a voyage to loot treasure or simply engage in quests associated with various factions. Along with depth in content, the game also provides many cosmetic options to alter the look of your ships, and the hull of your ship is one such core component.

Fortunately, the game has a healthy variety of hulls with many vibrant color schemes that impart a unique style to the ships. However, most of the good-looking hulls require a bit of hard work and a lot of gold to obtain.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinions.

Which are the five best-looking hulls in Sea of Thieves?

1) Dark Adventurer’s Hull

Sea of Thieves fans will not be disappointed with this elegant hull. Those who like a dark color palette for their cosmetic items must definitely consider having the Dark Adventurer’s Hull.

It is worth noting that to purchase it, you must first attain the Pirate Legend title. Another aspect that makes the Dark Adventurer’s Hull hard to obtain is its hefty price. You will need to spend around 8,268,750 gold for it.

Sea of Thieves veterans who manage to amass suficient wealth can head to the shop named Athena’s Fortune Shipwright to buy this hull. This is considered as one of the most expensive items in the game, but its beautiful design makes it worth the price.

2) Hull of the Ashen Dragon

The Hull of the Ashen Dragon is one of the most stylish Sea of Thieves cosmetic items for ships. It has a distinct appearance owing to its glow that resembles fire. This makes your ship look intimidating as the hull seems to be affected by fire and ready to blow at any instant.

The fiery glow is even more attractive when sailing the ship at night. However, it is important to note that this characteristic can make you an easy target, as enemy crew can easily spot your ship at night.

Those inclined to own this menacing hull must acquire the Heart of Fire commendation by clearing out all the quests associated with it. It is one of the easier hulls to obtain, which makes it enticing for many.

3) Thriving Wild Rose Hull

Those looking for unique color combinations for their ship will appreciate the Thriving Wild Rose Hull. It has an elegant purple tint at the bottom and dark pink paint on the upper section.

If you don’t like tacky or bright colors, you can opt for this hull. You can head to the Shipwright Shop and purchase it for around 330,750 gold. It is still a costly transaction, but it is easier to buy this than the Dark Adventurer’s Hull.

Furthermore, you need to attain all commendations associated with Tall Tale named Wild Rose to be able to purchase the Thriving Rose Hull. While many may consider this a tough endeavor, this elegant hull is worth the effort.

4) Merchant Alliance Hull

Sea of Thieves comprises a bunch of factions like Order of Souls, Gold Hoarders, and Merchant Alliance. Those who frequently partake in Merchant Alliance voyages must try to grind for the Merchant Alliance Hull.

You must brace yourself for the challenging task of accumulating a reputation level of 70 with the alliance to unlock this hull. It consists of the faction symbol at the front complemented by a blue and gold color combination.

Those interested in acquiring this hull can peruse this guide on how to level up the Merchant Alliance faster. Reaching Level 70 requires a significant time investment, so only dedicated players will want to put in the effort required for the Merchant Alliance Hull.

5) Eternal Freedom Hull

Sea of Thieves players looking for an alternative to the Dark Adventurer’s Hull or those who admire a dark color palette must check out the Eternal Freedom Hull. It has a single charcoal-black color scheme all across the hull.

While this hull is part of the Eternal Freedom Ship bundle, you can purchase it as an individual component for around 349 Ancient Coins at the shop called Pirate Emporium. You can delve into this guide to know more about how to obtain these Ancient Coins in Sea of Thieves.

If the Eternal Freedom Hull's color scheme alone doesn't impress you, then you may be interested to learn that this hull is part of the Pirates of The Caribbean theme set.

Sea of Thieves comprises many activities to partake in apart from faction voyages. Those up for a challenge can try to clear out myriad forts, including Forts of Fortune.

