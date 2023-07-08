Does Sea of Thieves support cross-platform play?

Ever since its release in 2018, Sea of Thieves has gained immense popularity. The developers have consistently introduced fresh content to hold the attention of their fanbase and draw in new pirates to immerse themselves in it. Given that it is a multiplayer title, it is no surprise that new players will be quick to wonder whether Rare's multiplayer high-seas title features crossplay across various platforms.

Sea of Thieves allows players to set sail on the treacherous waves, beset by dangerous foes of varying threats, exquisite loot waiting to be plundered, and story pointers divulging the history of the game world. As of now, it is available on Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

How to crossplay Sea of Thieves on Xbox and PC?

While gold and rum may break the bonds between the swashbuckling buccaneers sailing across the high seas, the difference in player platform won't drive a wedge. Bluntly put, Rare has ensured that pirates can play together, irrespective of whether they are on Xbox or PC.

The method of crossplay in Sea of Thieves is also pretty straightforward. Players must invite the person they want to play with through the in-game option after choosing the ship and crew size.

The hassle-free method allows for a seamless pirating experience for its fanbase without anyone feeling left out or limited by their choice of platforms. Plenty of multiplayer titles are stymied by the lack of this integral feature. In some cases, crossplay is available with a few restrictions in place.

Thankfully, that is not the case for Rare's seafaring title. Furthermore, the game is also available on the Xbox Game Pass, opening it up to many new players who use the subscription service.

What's next in Sea of Thieves in July 2023?

Akin to the tie-up with Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Rare's multiplayer title has an upcoming free expansion called The Legend of Monkey Island. This is tied with LucasFilm Games' Monkey Island series. The expansion should see the light of day.

Monkey Island was earlier teased in-game back in 2021. The official announcement states:

"Solve puzzles, tussle with adversaries, and tackle unexpected trials as you strive to put right situations that have gone bizarrely wrong and confront a looming peril born of powers from both worlds."

The biggest bonus of the update is that it is due to be played in the Sea of the Damned. This means pirates won't be interrupted and ambushed by others during their playthrough of the upcoming expansion.

The Legend of Monkey Island will debut three new Tall Tales that players will get to dive in. They will be tasked to explore locations like Melee Island and come across characters like Guybrush Threepwood himself.

Poll : 0 votes