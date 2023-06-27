Sea of Thieves guide: How to begin and complete a Cargo Run

Sea of Thieves should be your go-to game if you ever want to feel like a full-fledged pirate. With its beautiful and exciting visuals alongside some of the most interactive quests, this MMO has it all. One such activity in the game is the Cargo Run, as you can basically deliver items from one place to another. The Cargo Run has been a part of Sea of Thieves since its release, but players have been having some difficulties in completing it recently.

This guide will cover how to quickly begin and complete a Cargo Run in the MMO.

How to begin a Cargo Run in Sea of Thieves

To start and Cargo Run in the game, simply travel to any outpost or seaport. This might even work in other areas in the MMO where there are no enemies but some named NPCs. Once you are in one of these places, find the one representative of the Merchant Alliance. You can usually find them adjacent to the main ship dock.

Upon interacting with them, you will be able to pick a Merchant Alliance Voyage and deliver them to your ship. You can now open your notes and read the delivery orders. Review the notes and head to the vendor marked on the order.

How to complete a Cargo Run in Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves @SeaOfThieves We also introduced a new type of voyage - the Cargo Run! These tasked you with transporting silks, plants and rum bottles whilst keeping them intact and unspoiled to earn maximum reward. We also introduced a new type of voyage - the Cargo Run! These tasked you with transporting silks, plants and rum bottles whilst keeping them intact and unspoiled to earn maximum reward. https://t.co/FAVFXn4cAJ

Keep in mind that a Cargo Run requires you to deliver items safely to the Merchant Alliance, so you must make sure that the goods you are picking up remain unscathed. You will have a clear idea of what to collect as the entire process will be detailed in the leaflet.

To complete a Cargo Run successfully in the game, follow these steps:

Get your Cargo Run orders from the Merchant Alliance and meet up with your vendor by locating him.

Retrieve the crates from the vendor and place them in a safe location on your ship.

Interact with the goods to know about their destination and take them to the desired spot.

Finally, find the desired outpost and deliver them to the target vendor successfully.

These are the basic points you have to remember while completing Cargo Runs in Sea of Thieves. Keep in mind that Cargo Runs are not always safe as you might be attacked at any time by enemies while you are carrying the crates, and it will be up to you to ensure their safety throughout the journey.

Moreover, make sure that you do not damage the crates while carrying them to earn the maximum rewards. For example, crates of cloth should never get wet, and fragile crates of rum must not be damaged during the Cargo Run in Sea of Thieves.

Poll : 0 votes