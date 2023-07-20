Sea of Thieves Monkey Island downtime today (June 15): When will servers be back up?

Sea of Thieves will soon receive the long-awaited The Legend of Monkey Island DLC sometime later today (July 20). Pirates and buccaneers around the world will soon get to taste whatever offerings the developers have in store for them in the upcoming update. That being said, the Sea of Thieves servers will be taken offline for the update and will remain in maintenance for a while.

How long will the Sea of Thieves downtime last today (July 20)?

As always, the Sea of Thieves official Twitter handle posted earlier yesterday (July 19) that the servers will be taken offline around 2 am PT / 5 am ET / 9 am UTC / 10 am BST on July 20. They will stay down as developers work to make The Legends of Monkey Island DLC online.

Players should keep in mind that any loot or reward they are carrying when the servers close down will be irretrievably lost. It is best to beeline towards a nearby Outpost to cash in the hauls and wait till the server maintenance is over.

While there is no official confirmation regarding the same, the servers should come online at approximately 4.30 am PT / 7.30 am ET / 11.30 am UTC / 12.30 pm BST. This is an estimation based on earlier server updates.

Given that it is a significant update comprising of The Legends of Monkey Island DLC, the servers may take longer to come up. We will update this article as soon as they are online for players to jump into.