Sea of Thieves downtime today (June 15): When will servers be back up?

Rare revealed what Sea of Thieves players could expect in June 2023 back in May. As of the time of writing, the server downtime for the same has already begun today (June 15, 2023). The official Twitter handle of the sea-faring game has announced that the maintenance is currently on. Players will be unable to log in to any session until the servers come back on.

The developer announced yesterday through a tweet that the June 2023 update would see the servers going down around 9 am UTC on Thursday (June 15).

Sea of Thieves @SeaOfThieves Attention pirates! The Sea of Thieves servers will be offline from approximately 9am UTC tomorrow, June 15th, for some essential tinkering and the promised tweaks to Captaincy. Please plan your Voyages accordingly. Attention pirates! The Sea of Thieves servers will be offline from approximately 9am UTC tomorrow, June 15th, for some essential tinkering and the promised tweaks to Captaincy. Please plan your Voyages accordingly. https://t.co/CQ6Vy8c0CC

How long will the Sea of Thieves downtime last today (June 15)?

With the Sea of Thieves servers currently down, players will likely encounter one of the many errors that prevent the swashbuckling buccaneers from veering into the game. The maintenance began sharp at 9 am UTC. While there is no official confirmation, the servers will likely be up around 11 am to 12 am UTC.

Sea of Thieves @SeaOfThieves The Sea of Thieves servers are now offline as we usher in the shipwrights to make the promised tweaks to Captaincy. Enjoy the break, we’ll let you know when it’s safe to return to the seas! The Sea of Thieves servers are now offline as we usher in the shipwrights to make the promised tweaks to Captaincy. Enjoy the break, we’ll let you know when it’s safe to return to the seas! https://t.co/9qr9Z3Gydf

This is a gross estimation based on previous updates where the maintenance took a similar amount of time before the servers were back online for players to dive into. Do keep in mind that larger or intricate patch updates can end up taking more time than usual. Pirates can keep an eye on this article, as we will quickly update as soon as we see the servers online.

As soon as the server maintenance is over, Rare will release the patch notes for the upcoming June 2023 update. This will allow players time to quickly peruse through all the changes that are being introduced by the developer.

Furthermore, pirates are advised to be patient if they find themselves unable to log in even after the servers are back online. Based on the number of people trying to jump into the game and the load on the server, affected Sea of Thieves players should try again after a few minutes.

All reported Sea of Thieves June 2023 content update

As mentioned earlier, the June 2023 content update was discovered by Rare earlier in May. They explained that they would be rebalancing a number of Pirate and Ship Milestones in order to make it easier for players to earn Classes. This will ensure that they don't feel burned out or tired while trying to attain Legendary status in a Milestone Alignment.

Trinket unlocking will also be reworked from opening at Class 10, 20, 50, and 100 to Class 5, 10, 20, and 30. Shaving ship cosmetics will no longer cost players any money. Furthermore, the cost of trinkets, decorations, and Captain's cosmetics will also be reduced.

Sea of Thieves @SeaOfThieves Calling all Pirate Captains! June will see changes come to Captaincy, including rebalanced Milestones, cheaper Trinkets and a Gilded Sovereign Captain's Table for those of high enough standing. Learn more in this update from Lead Designer Shelley Preston: aka.ms/CaptaincyChang… Calling all Pirate Captains! June will see changes come to Captaincy, including rebalanced Milestones, cheaper Trinkets and a Gilded Sovereign Captain's Table for those of high enough standing. Learn more in this update from Lead Designer Shelley Preston: aka.ms/CaptaincyChang… https://t.co/uaLsS5cjYI

Sea of Thieves players can also expect a Captain's Week event with the upcoming update. They can check out the expected changes and details here.

Poll : 0 votes