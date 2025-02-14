  • home icon
Second NIKKE x Evangelion collab release date officially announced

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Feb 14, 2025 14:32 GMT
Second NIKKE x Evangelion collab
ShiftUp has announced the date for the second NIKKE x Evangelion collab (Image via ShiftUp)

ShiftUp has finally revealed the release date for the much-anticipated second NIKKE x Evangelion collab. Like the previous event, this upcoming one is also set to feature a new story, characters, and costumes related to the popular Neon Genesis Evangelion anime. The second NIKKE x Evangelion collab will be available on February 20, 2025.

Besides a new story, Asuka Langley and Rei Ayanami will receive their new SSR versions. Previously, during the official Goddess of Victory: NIKKE Christmas 2024 special livestream, it was revealed that a second Evangelion collab will head to the game in February. As the ongoing Valentine's event is set to end in a few days, ShiftUP has finally revealed the date for the next collaboration.

The Second NIKKE x Evangelion collab will be released on February 20, 2025

youtube-cover
ShiftUp has revealed that the second collaboration between Neon Genesis Evangelion and Goddess of Victory: NIKKE will arrive across supported devices next Thursday, February 20, 2025. As can be expected from a new update for the game, the collaboration will bring new characters you can recruit either using Mileage Tickets or Recruit Vouchers.

This will include two new units — Asuka Shikinami Langley: WILLE and Rei Ayanami: TENTATIVE NAME as the featured SSRs for the events. Alongside them, a new character Sakura Suzuhara (SR) can be obtained by playing the event for free.

The second NIKKE x Evangelion collaboration will also feature a new story called 「SECOND QUEST」, which will lean into more characters joining in the fight. As can be seen in the official trailer, we will likely see Helm, Drake, and a few other NIKKEs in action alongside our beloved Counters Squad.

During the NIKKE 2024 Christmas Livestream, it was revealed that besides the new quest, the first story will receive a rerun that commanders will be able to enjoy. There will also be new free and paid cosmetics that you can obtain till the collaboration lasts.

Besides the Evangelion collab, ShiftUp is also planning a Goddess of Victory: NIKKE DLC for its massively popular action-adventure title, Stellar Blade, when the game finally arrives on the PC platform in June 2025

Edited by Angad Sharma
