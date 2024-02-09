"Seeing Sneako getting knocked out cold would complete my life" - Fans react as Sean Strickland challenges Rumble streamer to spar with him

Rumble star Nico "Sneako" has just faced his latest test. During one of his recent in-real-life (IRL) streams, professional MMA athlete Sean Strickland approached the streamer and expressed a desire to spar with him before he left town. Despite some reluctance, the 'red pill' content creator eventually agreed, specifying that he preferred the sparring session to be focused on boxing.

Naturally, a spar between a seasoned UFC professional and a streamer would be a mismatch. Reacting to the proposed bout, one X.com (formerly Twitter) user said:

"Seeing Sneako getting knocked out cold would complete my life."

Fans react to the streamer meeting Sean Strickland (Image via X)

"But boxing though" - Sneako reluctantly agrees to spar with Sean Strickland

Controversial figure Sneako has hovered around the combat scene in recent times, as evidenced by his frequent streams showcasing his boxing practice in gyms. Despite this, he has yet to put his skills to the test in any formal event or sparring match.

In his latest stream on February 9, 2024, Sneako found himself face-to-face with none other than Sean Strickland. The MMA pro happened to be at the same venue as the content creator during his IRL stream.

Upon meeting the streamer, Strickland said:

"When are we gonna f**king spar, bro? I wanna set that sh*t up."

The Rumble star responded:

"I'm ready to go. I think that will be fun...but boxing though. MMA is a little, I don't know if that's gonna be (fair)."

Stickland then asked:

"Have you ever been at a boxing fight?"

The internet personality replied:

"No, I haven't."

Strickland proposed that in addition to boxing, they should also wrestle:

"We go wrestling tomorrow at 11. I'll box, but we'll wrestle. I'll give you a couple of rounds."

The streamer mentioned that he had already scheduled training sessions with Jake Shields, a retired MMA fighter, and suggested that Strickland spar with him at the same time.

Fans react to streamer's clip with Sean Strickland

The clip of the meeting was shared by one of the Rumble star's verified fan pages on X.com. Here are some of the notable reactions there:

Users on X react to the streamer's interaction with Sean Strickland (Image via X)

This isn't the first challenge the streamer has encountered in recent weeks. In January 2024, Sneako was challenged to an MMA fight by Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion Mikey Musumeci after he had trolled the athlete on his stream.