Some PUBG Mobile India influencers might get exclusive access to the APK file of the game after it receives permissions from the government.

It has been three months since the renowned battle royale title received a ban from the Government of India due to security and privacy concerns.

The news of the ban had left fans of the game shocked. It was only in the past few weeks that Indian users and fans received momentary respite. The PUBG Corporation announced that there was going to be an Indian version of the game.

Subsequently, there have been both positive and negative developments. But fans and players in the country are optimistic that their favourite title will make a comeback soon.

Select PUBG Mobile India influencers might get exclusive APK file access upon government permission

Earlier, there were reports which suggested that the game is yet to receive a green signal from the government to restart its operations in the country.

According to sources, selected PUBG Mobile influencers in India might get exclusive access to the APK file after the title receives permissions from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

PUBG Mobile India might also shortlist 30 influencers before the actual release to try out the game and create content around it.

Deleted tweets of Maxtern

Prominent PUBG Mobile content creator Maxtern aka Sagar Thakur, in a tweet, had claimed that the PUBG Mobile Indian version’s APK file had been released for some influencers in the country but the servers of the game aren’t running yet. However, the YouTuber later on deleted his tweet.

Earlier, there was also news about a notification which was sent to the review team of the Google Play Store. Th talked about publishing the game as soon as it was uploaded by the developers.

