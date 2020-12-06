PUBG Mobile Season 17 expected release date

PUBG Mobile is one of the leading titles of the battle royale genre on the mobile platform. The developers of the game periodically add new features to enhance the overall gaming experience for the users.

Season 16 of PUBG Mobile was released on 17th November, and the Royale Pass has been based on an exclusive Metro theme. As usual, it will bring in several new cosmetic items.

Like always, the season will last for around two months and then draw to an end. The new season is expected to commences soon after Season 16 draws to an end.

Also read: How to download PUBG Mobile Korean version: APK+OBB download links

The expected release date of PUBG Mobile Season 17

The current Royale Pass

The Royale Pass of Season 16 will come to an end on 17th January 2021, after which the RP section would be locked for around 24 hours. Post this; users wouldn’t be able to claim the rewards.

Season 17 is expected to start a day after Season 16 ends. Hence, Season 17 in PUBG Mobile may begin on 19th January. The users will likely be able to procure the two paid variants of the Royale Pass – Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus for 600 and 1800 UC, respectively.

Also, the players' ranks will be reset, and they would again have to start climbing up to the higher tiers.

Advertisement

Leaked RP rewards

Several rewards for the next Royale Pass have been leaked. Here are a few of them that might be present in the upcoming pass:

(Image via THE FUNNY HUNNY/YouTube)

(Image via THE FUNNY HUNNY/YouTube)

(Image via THE FUNNY HUNNY/YouTube)

Advertisement

(Image via THE FUNNY HUNNY/YouTube)

Users can watch the video given below to check out further leaks about the PUBG Mobile Season 17 Royale Pass:

Also read: Unverified PUBG Mobile Indian version page on TapTap receives over 450k followers, authenticity not confirmed by developers