Unverified PUBG Mobile Indian version page on TapTap receives over 450k followers, authenticity not confirmed by developers

A few days after PUBG Corporation's official announcement regarding PUBG Mobile India, a pre-registration page for the game surfaced on TapTap and has garnered more than 450 thousand followers.

PUBG Mobile has emerged as one of the most popular mobile games in the battle royale genre, and a large section of its fanbase comprises of players from India.

However, to the dismay of millions of these fans, PUBG Mobile was handed a ban by the Indian government in early September under Section 69A of the IT Act.

The game is now set for a return to India but it appears that the release could take a while as its developers are yet to receive permission to restart its operations in the country.

Unverified PUBG Mobile Indian version page on TapTap receives over 450k followers

As mentioned earlier, a pre-registration page of the Indian version of PUBG Mobile recently surfaced on TapTap.

The appearance of the page on TapTap confused many players as there has been no clarity provided by the developers on this front:

A snippet from the review section

Even though the authenticity of the page couldn’t be verified, it quickly had over 250k registrations.

The page has since been shut down, and the pre-register button has been replaced by ‘unavailable’ for both Android and iOS, as shown in the picture below:

The pre-registration page of PUBG Mobile India on the Google Play Store

At the time of writing the article, the page is rated 9.7/10 and has around 465000 followers on TapTap.

