Fake PUBG Mobile India Twitter accounts surface online, moderators refuse connection

After PUBG Corporation's official announcement of the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, several Twitter accounts of PUBG Mobile India have surfaced online.

Following the press release on 12th November, there have been several positive developments in the form of teasers, an official website, and PUBG India's registration as a private limited company.

However, the latest reports suggest that the game is yet to be granted permission to restart its operations in the country.

Fake PUBG Mobile India Twitter accounts surface online, moderators refuse the connection

In the last few days, many Twitter handles with the username 'PUBG Mobile India' have emerged online. However, the official PUBG Mobile India handle has not yet been announced, so all such accounts are 100% fake.

The same has been confirmed by the admins and moderators of the official discord server of PUBG Mobile India.

Response from the administrator:

A snippet of the Administrator's message

"There is no official twitter as of now, only Insta, FB, YouTube & this Discord Server are official source of news"

Response from the head moderator:

A snippet of Head Moderator's message

“Please keep in mind that PUBG MOBILE INDIA has no official Twitter account at that moment. Only Facebook/Instagram and YouTube is available.”

Players should, therefore, not believe any tweets by these fake Twitter handles.

To get the latest news on the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, players can follow their official social media handles. Here are the links for all of them:

Instagram: Click here.

Facebook: Click here.

YouTube channel – Click here.

Discord: Click here.

Website: Click here.

