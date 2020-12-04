PUBG Mobile Indian version's official APK file is yet to release, and all existing links are fake

Following the official announcement of the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, several APK files have appeared on the internet. However, the official APK file is yet to be released by the developers of the game.

PUBG Mobile had earlier been banned by the Government of India, under Section 69A of the IT Act. The popular battle royale game is now set to make its return to the country.

A few days after the announcement, the teaser of the Indian version was also released. Despite all the positive updates, the developers are yet to reveal the exact release date of the game. As per the latest reports, the release could be delayed.

PUBG Mobile Indian version's official APK file is yet to be released, and all existing links are fake

As stated earlier, several APK files of the Indian version of PUBG Mobile are being circulated online. Since the APK file of the game is yet to be released by PUBG Corporation, it is quite evident that all the APK files of the Indian version on the internet are fake.

Players are advised not to download and install any such APK file as they might harm their devices. They could even be malware disguised as the APK file.

One such Fake link

Having said that, according to a deleted tweet by Maxtern, a popular PUBG Mobile content creator, the APK file of the PUBG Mobile Indian version has been released for selected content creators.

To keep up with all the official announcements regarding PUBG Mobile India, players can follow their official social media handles. The links for them are given below:

