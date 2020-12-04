Over the last few years, the battle royale genre has dominated the mobile gaming industry, thanks to games like PUBG Mobile. The game has been very influential to the genre's success on the mobile platform.

A large chunk of PUBG Mobile's fanbase is made up of players from India. However, fans in the country were dealt with a massive blow when the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology decided to ban the game, alongside 117 other apps, in early September.

Since then, Indian players have been eagerly waiting for the revival of PUBG Mobile in the country. To their delight, PUBG Corporation last month announced that they would be releasing an Indian version of the game.

In this article, we take a look at the timeline of events that have occurred in relation to the Indian version of PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile Indian version timeline: Everything that has come up so far

Job recruitment – 20th October

Job Posting on LinkedIn

On 20th October, PUBG Corporation had put up a recruitment notice on LinkedIn for the role of a Corporate Development Division Manager for the Indian region.

Deal with Azure – 7th November

Microsoft Azure (Image via Microsoft Azure)

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology banned PUBG Mobile citing security and privacy reasons. So, on 7th November, Krafton Inc. announced that they are working with the Microsoft-owned cloud computing service, Azure, to ensure the safety and security of user data.

Announcement of the game – 12th November

PUBG Mobile India was announced on 12th November

PUBG Corporation made the official announcement regarding the return of PUBG Mobile in India on 12th November. In the press release, they disclosed three changes that would be made to this version of the game:

#1 Default clothed character

#2 Green hit effect

#3 Feature to limit the playtime

Teasers and Official Website – 14th November

The social media section of the official website

Several teasers featuring prominent figures like Kronten, Dynamo, and Jonathan were released on the social media handles of PUBG Mobile India. Moreover, a new website was set up for the game.

Users were also able to access the ‘news’ section of the website, where they could find the download option. However, the link did not work and redirected them to the official website of the global version of PUBG Mobile.

Registration of PUBG India – 21st November

Details of PUBG India

PUBG India was registered as a company with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on 21st November with a paid-up capital and authorized capital of Rs 5 lakh INR and Rs 15 lakh INR, respectively. Sean (Hyunil) Sohn and Kumar Krishnan Iyer were named as the two directors of the company.

