PUBG Mobile Korean version is published by PUBG Corporation and is one of the most popular region-specific versions of the game. It has several exclusive in-game events and a unique in-game currency known as Donkatsu Medal.

This version is only available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store of the Korea and Japan region. However, players from other regions can download it via TapTap or by using APK and OBB files.

How to download PUBG Mobile Korean version: APK+OBB download links

PUBG Mobile APK+OBB file download link: Click here

The size of the zip file is 1.37 GB. Players must, therefore, ensure that there is sufficient storage space available on their device before downloading the file.

Follow the steps given below to download and install PUBG Mobile Korea using APK and OBB files:

Step 1: Download the zip file from the link provided above and extract it.

Step 2: Enable the install from unknown source option if you haven’t done it previously. You can do so by navigating through Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: After you have enabled the option, install the APK file. However, do not open it yet.

Step 4: Copy the entire ‘com.pubg.krmobile’ folder containing the OBB file to Android/OBB. After the files are copied, you can try out the game.

If players face an error message stating that there was an error parsing the package, they can consider re-downloading the file and following the steps mentioned above again.

