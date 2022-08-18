Sentinals Valorant player Zellsis denies wrongdoing after Twitch bans him for allegedly using hateful language

One of the newer additions to the Sentinels Valorant roster, Jordan "Zellsis," has recently been banned from Twitch. The professional esports player and Kay/O main has already appealed to Twitch Support on Twitter for a resolution and maintains that it is an erroneous strike and that he has not said anything hateful on stream.

Jordan is a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player who retired from the game back in 2020 to start a career in Riot's new tactical shooter. Back in 2019, he had played for Cloud9 on trial. He got another shot at fame this July after he was picked up by Sentinels ahead of the North American Last Chance Qualifiers.

Zellsis contests Twitch's decision to ban him

The pro Valorant player and streamer has vehemently contested the decision in his tweets, calling it an unfair ban. He even pointed out that it probably was an erroneous strike like that of Prod and Shanks, where Twitch mistook one expletive for the homophobic F-word:

"I got banned for "hateful slurs or symbol" so I assume it was for saying f*ck it and twitch took it as me saying the other F word, just like shanks/prod. It wasn't cause I was shirtless or streaming anime. #FreeZellsis"

Jordan Montemurro @Zellsis YO @TwitchSupport ILL BE A GOOD BOY PLEASE UNBAN ME YO @TwitchSupport ILL BE A GOOD BOY PLEASE UNBAN ME

The player immediately caught on to the ban and reacted in his usual unfiltered manner, using expletives:

"WHAT THE F*CK"

He then proceeded to tag Twitch Support, promising to be a "good boy" if they revoked the ban:

"YO @TwitchSupport ILL BE A GOOD BOY PLEASE UNBAN ME"

The tweets continued to pour in as the player kept trying to garner attention from fellow streamers and players to get his account unbanned:

Jordan Montemurro @Zellsis FREE MY DAWG HE AIN'T DO NOTHING WRONG FREE MY DAWG HE AIN'T DO NOTHING WRONG

He even tried to get people to use the hashtag "#FreeZellsis" to catch the eye of Twitch's high command:

Twitter reactions to his ban

Streamers, fans, and esports personalities have come out in support of Zellsis after his Twitch ban. The player just got verified on Twitter after playing the NA LCQ, and many Twitteratis made fun of him for getting banned soon after:

a2guapo @a2guapo2 @Zellsis #Freezellsis and while your at it partner me too @Zellsis #Freezellsis and while your at it partner me too

Sentinels announced the news of his joining the team days after Shroud's legendary move to join their roster. Esports enthusiasts and FPS gaming circles were stunned by the decision, and by July 12, Sentinels had finalized their Valorant roster for the Last Chance Qualifiers.

Unfortunately for the players involved, Sentinels could not overcome the odds and got knocked out of the tournament after subsequent losses to The Guard and 100 Thieves.

