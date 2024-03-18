"Shame on you Will Neff": Twitch CEO Dan Clancy gets "locked up" at Renaissance Fair for shutting down Watch Parties

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy is known for attending community-led events and was IRL streaming from a Renaissance Fair when he got locked up in a make-believe jail for the "crime" of shutting down Watch Parties. For those who are unaware, in a post made public last week, the Amazon-owned streaming platform announced the discontinuation of the Watch Parties feature, citing low usage.

The Watch Party feature, which is slated to be removed on April 2, has been part of Twitch since 2020 and integrates Amazon Prime in a way that allows Prime Subscribers to seamlessly join Watch Parties hosted by a streamer. Naturally, not everyone was happy with the decision, with popular content creator and OTK member Will Neff lamenting the move.

Well, after Dan Clancy was arrested for shutting down Watch Parties at the fair, the CEO blamed Will Neff for the cancellation, loudly denying his captors while being escorted on his "walk of shame." He said:

"Shame on you. Shame on you Will Neff. He is the one who cancelled them."

Watch: Twitch CEO Dan Clancy gets charged for the crime of terminating Watch Parties while roleplaying in a Renaissance Fair

Renaissance Fairs are roleplay-based events organized to simulate medieval society, complete with their own law enforcement with makeshift jails to lock up those charged with crimes. As it happened, the Twitch CEO had been IRL streaming from one of these fairs on March 17, when a hilarious interaction ensued.

A group of kilt-wearing men in cosplay accosted Dan Clancy, putting him in chains after reading from a scroll accusing him of the shutdown of Watch Parties. A man, clearly the assigned leader of the group, read this hilarious bit out loud before escorting the CEO. He said:

"Yes, you are in trouble. Dan Clancy, you have been found guilty of the most heinous, unjustifiable, insidious, vile, and atrocious offense of getting rid of Twitch Watch Parties."

Clancy played along, answering:

"Give me that sword. You will not take me!"

During the walk of shame to the jail cell, he would continue to keep up the roleplay, denying his guilt before being locked up.

Twitch Watch Parties is set to get terminated on April 2, and community members will not be able to join Prime Video watch parties hosted by streamers anymore.