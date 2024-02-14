"Shameless and disgusting behavior" - Netizens react as X user accuses KSI of pumping and dumping $850,000 in cryptocurrency

On February 14, 2024, internet star Olajide "JJ," also known as "KSI," began trending on X after a user accused him of pumping and dumping $850,000 in XCAD. X user @zachxbt shared a series of tweets citing the streamer's March 27, 2022 post, which he made using his cryptocurrency X handle.
The 30-year-old wrote:
"All of a sudden, my $XCAD bag is looking juicy again. #HodlGang."
User @zachxbt claimed:
"Remember when KSI posted, 'All of a sudden, my $XCAD bag is looking juicy again. #HodlGang,' then proceeded to dump $850,000 worth of XCAD over the following days from his wallet address."
They also explained how they were aware of the situation:
"How do I know this is his wallet? Well, he posted NFTs he owned multiple times such at this Mutant Ape. Also using his OpenSea username and this Honorary NFT. Wallet address - 0x87BAdfCC6b5eb79aCbD108d1208d82dc6A6D48AB."
Commentary YouTuber Kavos shared his thoughts on the controversy, remarking:
"Caught in 4K. No wonder KSI doesn’t call Logan Paul out on his crypto scams; he's been caught pumping and dumping $850,000 on his own fans Just shameless and disgusting behavior to screw your fans financially like that when you are a multi-millionaire."
"Dumping straight after is a disgusting and dishonest thing to do" - Online community reacts to KSI being accused of pumping and dumping cryptocurrency
As previously mentioned, KSI began trending on X after user @zachxbt's tweet went viral. One fan sided with the YouTuber, claiming that his crypto X profile states that he offers "no financial advice":
Kavos responded to the netizen's defense by writing:
According to X user @cryptonorms, the streamer was "entitled" to buy and sell cryptocurrencies:
Meanwhile, X user @TheDoctor_X_ commented:
"It's not 'scamming' per se but yes, making a post like that when you have millions of followers and then dumping (it) straight after is a disgusting and dishonest thing to do."
Here are some more pertinent comments:
At the time of writing, KSI had not responded to the allegations. It remains to be seen what he has to say about the situation.