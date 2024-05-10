"She actually looks like him" - Fans react as Tyler1 reveals his child Saiyler for the first time on stream

Tyler “Tyler1” Steinkamp is one of Twitch’s biggest and most controversial names, but his daughter, named Saiyler, was the star of his most recent clip on the platform. Instead of the clip being focused on the streamer's rage in League of Legends or domination in the world of online chess, it showed off his baby to the world.

In the clip, Tyler1 hoisted Saiyler up, praising her as the chat blew up with delight. He gushed about his daughter, saying:

“She’s so pretty, she’s beautiful, she’s gorgeous. She’s amazing, isn’t she? Look at her. Hey baby! Her hair’s crazy! Her hair! I love her so much, bro.”

Reddit were just as excited to see the baby as Tyler1’s Twitch chat was, with ryan7326 remarking at how similar the two looked:

“She actually looks like him”

Another user, link_dead, joked about height, claiming that Saiyler was just born, and she’s already at the same height as her father:

“Baby Sailer is already 6’5” just like her dad!”

Others, like aretasdamon, chose to remark about how happy the Twitch streamer looked in the moment, showing off his baby to thousands of viewers:

“Bro! I’ve never seen a smile so wide! F**king awesome enjoy the happiness my man!”

One Redditor talked about baby Saiyler's hair, saying it was “cute af”, which led to an immediate reply from another user of the LiveStreamFails subReddit:

“Identical height too. Genetics do a wonder.”

Fans on the LiveStreamFails subReddit were just as excited as the streamer himself (Image via LiveStreamFails/Reddit)

Tyler1's latest stream is his first one since March 2024

Saiyler Rue Steinkamp was revealed to the world on April 11, 2024, through the couple’s social media. Her parents have shared her photos from time to time, though the pregnancy itself was announced back in December 2023.

Tyler1 himself hasn’t been as active on Twitch lately, with his latest stream being his first one since March 19, 2024. In addition to showing off his child to the world, he also watched and reacted to the AT&T Annihilator Cup, which featured a variety of streamers and League of Legends content creators doing battle.

The stream had a wealth of interesting moments, such as Tyler1 jokingly praising Doublelift, one of League of Legends greatest players, for playing well against “below iron players” during the Annihilator Cup.