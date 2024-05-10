Tyler1 mockingly praises Doublelift for playing well against "below iron players" at the AT&T Annihilator Cup League of Legends tournament

Twitch streamer Tyler "Tyler1" recently mocked retired League of Legends pro player Yiliang "Doublelift" after watching him dominate in the AT&T Annihilator Cup against fellow content creators. As a former esports professional who has multiple LCS titles to his name, the content creator-led event was naturally easy for Doublelift.

After watching him get a quadra kill, Tyler1 could not help but take a mocking tone to chide Doubleift. He said:

"He has like no music playing, nothing going on. Look at him call the shots! You're so good! Wow, Doublelift this is impressive. This is impressive bro, you are such a good player."

Tyler1 also noted how Doublelift's chat was celebrating the way he was getting kills. He then made fun of the fact that the former TSM and 100 Thieves player was getting praise for winning against low-ranked streamers:

"Look at his chat, 'Holy! Oh my god! That's my GOAT!' Bro, they are like, 'Oh, what a god!' Bro, they are f*cking below iron players by the way."

"You are getting out peaked by Imaqtpie" — Tyler1 banters with Doublelift for his performance at the AT&T Annihilator Cup League of Legends tournament

Later in the broadcast when the AT&T Annihilator Cup participants were in between games, Tyler1 decided to call up his fellow Twitch streamer and advised him not to choke the winning streak:

"Don't choke it, bro. Don't choke it."

Doublelift immediately started bantering, calling the League of Legends star a diamond player:

"Hello, diamond player how's it going?"

Tyler1 replied by noting that the former pro had died to OTK streamer Emiru:

"Don't f*ck it up, like losing to Emiru."

Doublelift then trolled the streamer for not being able to reach Challenger rank in League of Legends this season:

"Not hitting Challenger the whole reason, that would crush me as well."

In response, Tyler1 bragged about his past performances:

"What are you talking about, bro? You are getting out peaked by Imaqtpie right now, he hasn't played in five years! What are you talking about me for? Last time we played I clobbered you! Do you not recall my 25 farm, Doublelift? What are you talking about?"

After Doublelift disregarded his comments, Tyler1 called him delusional, chiding him for losing to people like Imaqtpie and Emiru:

"You are delusional, bro. All I am going to say is, I wanted to call you and wish you the best of luck, no pressure but if you lose to Emiru again, and Lirik, these guys don't even play League, it will be embarrassing."

In related news, Tyler1 has not been streaming as regularly because he and his partner, Macaiyla, just welcomed a daughter, and the Twitch star has been spending time at home. However, that hasn't stopped him from grinding on Chess.com, with Anna Cramling expressing interest in challenging the streamer.