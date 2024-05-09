Woman FIDE Master Anna Cramling says she will challenge Tyler1 when he reaches 2000 chess rating

Swedish-Spanish Twitch streamer Anna Cramling, who holds a Woman FIDE Master title, has announced her intention to play chess with Tyler "Tyler1." A clip of Cramling, in which she talks about issuing a challenge to the League of Legends star if certain conditions are met, has been going viral on social media.

Although Tyler1 became famous for his League of Legends streams, he has been playing chess a lot over the last few months. A couple of days ago, he even crossed 1900 Elo on Chess.com, making him one of the top 0.5% players in the world.

Cramling seems to have taken notice of the content creator's rapid rise and went live on her Twitch recently, claiming she will issue him a challenge once he reaches 2000 rating:

"When he gets up to 2000 I will send him a challenge and I will see. I don't know if he will accept it but I will try, I will try to get a match with Tyler1."

Tyler1's rapid rise in chess rating has caught the eyes of Woman FIDE Master Anna Cramling

As mentioned, Tyler1 is a veteran streamer who made his name in the community by playing video games, particularly Riot Games' MOBA League of Legends. His Twitch handle is officially named loltyler1, and it has over five million followers.

However, the content creator has recently been making headlines in the community because of his achievements in chess. He only started playing the game in Septemer 2023 and has significantly improved his rating after playing on Chess.com over the last six to eight months.

Even though he rarely streams himself playing chess, such is the hype around his prowess in the sport that many fans voted for him in the Chess Streamer of the Year Award category during the recent Streamer Awards. They chose him ahead of dedicated chess content creators, such as GothamChess, the Botez sisters, and Anna Cramling.

Cramling, who has a rating of 2060 as of May 2024, has voiced her willingness to challenge Tyler1 when he reaches 2000 Elo with his Big_Tonka_T account on Chess.com.

At the time of writing, however, the streamer lost a couple of matches and was rated 1874.