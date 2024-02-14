"She makes as much as my wife with a 4-year degree" - Fans react as Twitch streamer FanFan reveals she makes $150,000 per year

On February 13, 2023, Twitch streamer Fiona "FanFan" went viral on Reddit after revealing how much money she makes per year. During a Just Chatting livestream, FanFan stated that she felt "blessed" to earn "enough money" without doing much work. She then disclosed that she earns $150,000 per year.

The content creator elaborated:

"I love it! I am blessed, you know? Like, thank f**king god I make enough money and I don't have to do much work. Like, I just sit here and watch my videos and play my games, which is, like, great. You know? But, I make, like, $150k a year."

The TSM-affiliated personality's revelation was a hot topic of conversation on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with Redditor u/Time_Currency_7703 commenting:

"She makes as much as my wife with a 4-year degree working in cloud-based data management."

"That's not millionaire money" - Twitch streamer FanFan reveals how much money she makes per year, viewers react

Redditor u/Time_Currency_7703's comment on the Twitch streamer's income (Image via r/LivestreamFail subreddit)

After FanFan revealed she makes $150,000 per year, she stated that her income was not comparable to "millionaire money." She then claimed that people look at the most popular streamers on a platform and assume that every content creator earns a lot of money.

She said:

"That's not a million. That's not millionaire money. And then, like, people see the top f**king, the top three streamers making, like, $35k on a sponsor and they just assume that everyone does that."

The Twitch streamer also disclosed that she is unable to secure a sponsorship for extended periods of time, and when she does, she is paid between $3,000 and $5,000:

"You know I didn't get sponsored for six months? And then, when I do get a sponsor, it's like $3k to $5k? I'm not saying it's bad. I'm really happy! I'm like really happy! I'm not saying it's bad! I'm not complaining."

She added:

"But then, like, I don't understand the other people who complain or say, like, I'm a millionaire. I don't think, most majority of streamers aren't millionaires."

As mentioned earlier, FanFan's clip was among the top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. With more than 505 community members sharing their thoughts, here are some pertinent responses:

Redditor u/gurilagarden stated that if a content creator averaged 500 concurrent viewers, they could earn a living. Meanwhile, user Hallucination_FIFA commented that $150,000 per year for a big Twitch streamer like FanFan "seemed on the low end."