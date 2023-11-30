"Are you guys wh*res for raids?": FanFan responds after Mizkif refuses to raid her channel for seemingly mentioning Rich Campbell

Fiona “FanFan” was recently snubbed by “Matthew” Mizkif, missing out on a 30K person raid, perhaps for the title of her stream. The stream, titled “im rich (not campbell),” clearly references someone who used to be associated with Matthew and OTK before the allegations came out. While many streamers would likely love to receive such a massive boost in viewers, even if only temporarily, Fiona didn’t make a big deal out of it.

In fact, she opted to crack jokes instead, suggesting that perhaps she would have been better off with a stream title that overly flattered the popular member of OTK. While the recent winner of Schooled didn’t gain the huge raid, she doesn’t seem phased by it.

“Are you guys wh*ores for raids? Do we need a raid?”

FanFan cracks jokes about not receiving Mizkif raid after seemingly referencing Rich Campbell

FanFan, who is the most recent winner of Mizkif’s “Schooled”, as of this writing, did not receive a raid from the streamer. This is likely due to her stream title, “im rich (not campbell),” being a clear reference to Matthew’s friend, who was once affiliated with the OTK streaming group.

Twitch streamer Azalia Lexi made allegations in December 2022 that Rich Campbell, whom she had an on-again, off-again relationship with, sexually assaulted her in that calendar year. Campbell, who claimed he would make a statement about the situation, never followed up on the promise.

Once FanFan realized she’d been snubbed, she would immediately joke about it. Her fanbase highlighted the number of people she’d have viewing, but she didn’t seem to care:

“Are you guys wh*ores for raids? Do we need a raid? Would we d*e without a Mizkif raid? Calm down! Calm down!”

The streamer continued to laugh about it, even after viewers stated she’d have 50K+ viewers, including ad breaks. However, she’d joke about it again, asking what the title of the stream should’ve been:

“Oh my God. Like, what do you want me to change my title to? 'I love Mizkif. Mizkif is the best streamer in the world and I will never say anything controversial, never anything as a joke.'”

While some in her chat would chastise her for making such a move, others approved of her highlighting such a major scandal in the popular OTK org, especially right after winning one of their competition streams in the form of Schooled.

Social media reacts to FanFan’s mention of Rich Campbell

It was open season on roasting Rich Campbell. (Image via Reddit)

Many of the responses on Reddit were focused on Rich Campbell himself. They would meme or joke about the streamer promising to clear his name and, instead, disappearing off the face of the internet - at least as far as Twitter/X.com is concerned.

When it came to purposely snubbing Fiona’s raid, Redditors figured it sounded like something he would do. Others would lament a likely end to Fiona participating in OTK streams or events in the future, due to this joke.

It’s far from the only time FanFan has courted controversy, and likely will not be the last. The streamer refused to change her stream title until much later, and that was because she chose to play League of Legends. Even if it meant missing out on a wealth of new viewers from the OTK org, she chose to keep the title as it was.