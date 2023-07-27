"Have you ever ratio'ed someone so hard that they got a lawyer" - Twitch streamer Fanfan receives cease & desist letter for making "defamatory tweet"

On July 27, 2023, TSM-affiliated Twitch streamer Fiona "Fanfan" took to Twitter to reveal that she had received a cease and desist letter for making a "defamatory tweet." The legal action was taken by another Twitch streamer, Bean, who claimed that a social media post Fanfan made on July 13, 2023, contained "false and damaging" statements.

According to the legal document, Fanfan tweeted that Bean committed "s*xual and criminal acts." An excerpt from it reads:

"Please be advised that publishing false and defamatory statements that harm an individual's reputation, goodwill, or business interests is unlawful. The statements contained in the Post are false, and you knew them to be false when you decided to publish them on Twitter. Indeed, you state that Bean has committed s*xual and criminal acts that are provably false. We have preserved the Post and will preserve any additional false or disparaging statement you may publish about Bean."

Sharing her thoughts on the situation, the Twitch streamer said:

"Have you ever ratio'ed someone so hard that they got a lawyer?"

"Which tweet was it" - Online community reacts as Twitch streamer Fanfan receives cease and desist letter from Bean after making a contentious tweet

The cease and desist letter provided some details about the Twitch streamer's now-deleted tweet. It was stated that Bean replied to a social media post by Tyler1's girlfriend, Macailya, to which Fanfan eventually responded.

According to the legal notice, Fanfan made false statements in a "clear attempt" to harm Bean's online reputation, thereby promoting her own brand for "financial benefit":

"Only July 13, 2023, Bean replied to a tweet from Twitter user @macailya. You then replied to Bean's tweet with the Post. You made the false statements in the Post in a clear attempt to damage Bean, harm his partnerships, and promote your own brand to your financial benefit. Bean has spent considerable time and effort building his audience and reputation and fostering relationships with streaming partners, vendors, and sponsors."

Sharing some statistics about the now-deleted tweet, the cease and desist letter stated:

"Since your publishing, the Post has gained more than 34,100 views, 712 likes, and three retweets, which further emphasizes the harm you have caused to bean's reputation and goodwill."

Fanfan's most recent social media update has drawn quite a lot of attention. League of Legends and Valorant Twitch streamer, Asyc, commented:

Macaiyla also responded, saying:

Here are some more reactions from Twitter:

The news was also posted on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, where Redditor u/Merrughi shared Fanfan's alleged response to Bean on Twitter:

Some of the more pertinent fan reactions were along these lines:

Fanfan is a partnered Twitch streamer, best known for hosting Just Chatting content. She also plays a variety of games on her channel. At the time of writing, Fanfan boasted 122,300 followers, averaging over 1.3k viewers per stream.