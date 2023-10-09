“She really tried to come after me” - IShowSpeed responds after creator leaks private DMs, claims being used for content

A huge bust-up unfolded yesterday during the live stream of YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" and Instagram content creator Congo Princess. The incident resulted in the content creator sharing personal DMs between her and the streamer. The duo (along with a few other participants) joined over a Discord voice call to discuss the matter, but things quickly turned heated.

The creator disclosed certain messages from their conversation, revealing that IShowSpeed was interested in a relationship with Congo Princess, even though he was in touch with other girls simultaneously (as pointed out by Congo Princess herself). Here are some of the screenshots:

Congo Princess releases private messages between the two (Image via X/Twitter)

Yesterday (October 8), the duo engaged in a heated argument, with the girl asserting that she had been harassed by Darren's fans, who believed she was using him for 'clout.' After the call ended, this is what the streamer said:

"She really tried to come after me.”

"Huge red f**king flag" - IShowSpeed reacts after Congo Princess leaks DMs

IShowSpeed's livestream became the epicenter of a significant clash between him and content creator Congo Princess. The two, along with others, participated in an hour-long Discord call yesterday, during which Congo Princess raised many concerns.

She expressed that Darren had not publicly addressed the situation when his fans targeted her, accusing her of 'clout-chasing,' despite the fact that it was the streamer who initially expressed interest (as indicated via the DMs) in a relationship.

(Timestamp: 02:21:04)

After the debate, this is what the streamer added:

"I'll be honest. Yes, I was talking to her. Yes, I was trolling Anya (another creator). Yes, I was. I talk to hella girls on stream. Everybody knows I like to troll girls. But she tried to make it seem like, pint point I was lying."

He continued:

"What do you want me to address? Like, what do you want me to do? I'm just coming back on stream. Like, bro, address clout-chasing like, what? Let me know if I'm tripping or not."

What did Congo Princess say?

The drama did not end there, as Congo Princess took to her official Instagram to post stories claiming that the entire Discord call had been orchestrated as a setup for content for the stream:

Congo Princess goes on a rant against the streamer (Image via @Congoprincess/Instagram)

She even shared a screenshot of Slipz, IShowSpeed's manager, expressing his intention to capitalize on the drama, as IShowSpeed's Twitter community has a preference for such dramatic content. It remains to be seen if this ongoing drama will unfold further.