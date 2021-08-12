Shoaib Akhtar character in PUBG Mobile Pakistan teased as voice pack leaks surface online

PUBG Mobile Pakistan fans are super excited for the new Gully Squad event that started on 9 August 2021. The event will go on till 29 August 2021.

Gully Squad event in PUBG Mobile Pakistan (Image via PUBG MOBILE Pakistan Official)

Players stand a chance to win exciting rewards based on the points accumulated. Certain missions worth specific points will be assigned to them, which, upon completion, will yield the promised rewards.

Voice pack leaks and Shoaib Akhtar character in PUBG Mobile Pakistan

PUBG Mobile Pakistan uploaded a video to their official YouTube channel, which featured Shoaib Akhtar as a character. The video showed the former cricketer engaging in intense action and throwing grenades in his iconic bowling style.

PUBG Mobile Pakistan is collaborating with Shoaib Akhtar and other influencers like Ducky Bhai, 47 Khalifa and Star Anonymous, to make the Gully Squad event even more exciting. Players will be able to take part in many events to win exciting rewards.

The video also revealed that the much-awaited giveaway had commenced. By taking part in the giveaway, fans stand a chance to win 10,000 UC (in-game money) and Xiaomi 10T.

The above video leak suggests that the Shoaib Akhtar Voice Pack in Hindi and Urdu is coming soon. It showed the famous fastbowler voicing some of the iconic lines of PUBG Mobile.

Players can download PUBG Mobile Pakistan by clicking here.

How to win 10,000 UC and Xiaomi 10T?

Players will have to follow the steps given below in order to take part in the giveaway event:

Gamers will have to subscribe to PUBG Mobile Pakistan’s official YouTube channel.

Players will have to leave a comment below the video mentioning their User ID or Email along with “#PUBGMGullySquad”.

The giveaway event is already underway and will carry on until 15 August 2021. Two lucky winners will win the Xiaomi 10T and 10 winners will get 10,000 UC. The list of winners will be announced on 17 August 2021.

