Sid Meier's Civilization 7 leaked ahead of Summer Game Fest 2024

With Summer Game Fest 2024 right around the corner, Sid Meier's Civilization 7 has leaked as one of the games to be revealed at the upcoming gaming event. Keen-eyed netizens spotted a banner for the yet-to-be-announced title on the official 2K Games website, suggesting that an official reveal is almost upon us. Unfortunately, the banner has been taken down as of writing.

However, users quickly took a snapshot of the banner as proof of what was to come. With this coming from an official source, fans can rest assured a new reveal will rear its head at Summer Game Fest 2024.

Civilization 7 might be the first major leak from Summer Game Fest 2024

For starters, 2K Games has already confirmed that a title from one of their biggest franchises will be revealed at the upcoming event. Since the Civilization 7 banner went live right before the event, it suggests someone put it up early by accident. The web page also had a Wishlist and Watch Trailer option, which is clear evidence that this announcement is legit.

The previous 4X strategy entry Civilization 6 originally launched in 2016, so this is no doubt great news for fans who have been waiting for the next-gen iteration for almost a decade now.

With that said, fans need to only wait a few hours longer as the much-anticipated gaming event will air on June 7, 2024, at 2 PM PT. Fans should be sure to check out the full details for Summer Game Fest 2024 including timings, confirmed publishers, and more.

