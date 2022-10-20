Silent Hill 2 remake finally announced: Platforms and more

After years of rumors and speculative reports, Konami officially announced the Silent Hill 2 remake during a livestream on YouTube this Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

The game will be developed by Polish studio Bloober Team, which is known for horror titles like The Medium, Blair Witch, and Layers of Fear. Original artist Masahiro Ito and composer Akira Yamaoka are also involved in the development process.

A teaser trailer for the new version of Konami's classic psychological horror game was also revealed during the Silent Hill Transmission livestream. It indicates that the remake will be significantly darker and gorier.

No release date information was disclosed by Konami. However, the Silent Hill 2 remake will be available exclusively on PS5 and PC for the first 12 months after its release.

How Konami is creating a new experience with Silent Hill 2 remake

More information about the Silent Hill 2 remake was revealed in a PlayStation blog post following the announcement.

In the blog post, Mateusz Lenart, Bloober Team's creative director and lead designer, stated that the studio wanted the remake to stay true to the original game's atmosphere. However, they have altered certain elements to reflect the modern era.

He said:

"One of our primary goals is to preserve the atmosphere that made Silent Hill 2 so exceptional, while also modernizing many aspects of the game’s overall gameplay. We are working closely with the original creators, including Akira Yamaoka and Masahiro Ito, to ensure we’re keeping that unique Silent Hill feel intact."

Lenart then revealed some of the changes that the developers are making to the gameplay:

"One of the new elements that you could spot in the reveal trailer is the adoption of an over-the-shoulder camera. With that change we want to immerse players even deeper into the game, make them feel like they are a part of this unreal world, and deliver them a more visceral experience across the board...

"With a new perspective, we’re rebuilding the combat system and certain set-pieces, among other things. Now that you see basically what James can see, we could find new ways to keep the player on edge."

The blog post also revealed that the Silent Hill 2 remake is being developed with Unreal Engine 5, making the graphics highly detailed and realistic.

Apart from the remake, Konami also revealed three new games in the Silent Hill series — Silent Hill: Ascension, Silent Hill: Townfall, and Silent Hill: F.

