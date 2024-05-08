"Sits in front of autistic video games and becomes an unstoppable god" - Destiny says Tyler1 is a "rare form of autism and determination"

Kick streamer Steven "Destiny" has shared his thoughts on Twitch star Tyler "Tyler1." During a Just Chatting livestream on May 8, 2024, Destiny reacted to Swedish content creator Sebastian "Forsen's" League of Legends gameplay.

At that point, a Kick viewer asked the political commentator to share his thoughts on Tyler1. In response, Destiny jokingly called the Missouri native the "best example of pure liberal evil." He said:

"Tyler1 is probably the best example of what I would call pure liberal evil unleashed on the world. He will go down in history as one of the most evil people that have ever existed."

The indefinitely banned Twitch personality also believed Tyler1 could "solve any problem" if given enough time. He elaborated:

"I think Tyler1 is a rare form of autism and determination that if placed in any area will solve any problem given enough time. And, instead of, like, putting him in a laboratory and forcing him to, like, grind a cure to cancer. Or sitting in front of (Benjamin) Netanyahu and having him grind out a solution to Isreal-Palestine. Or sitting him in front of an energy company and have him, like, refine and create a free (and) unlimited clean energy."

Destiny added:

"He just sits in front of autistic video games and becomes an unstoppable god in them. He should be forced to be work in a lab somewhere. We have too much freedom in this country and all of his talents are wasted on video games."

"He's one of the best on the planet in every role in League of Legends" - When HasanAbi and Bradley Martyn were left in awe by Tyler1

Destiny isn't the only popular streamer who has shared his thoughts on Tyler1. Last year, on January 30, 2023, Twitch political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" teamed up with fitness influencer Bradley Martyn for a livestream.

The content creators discovered a video of Tyler1 deadlifting 550 pounds during his "Power Meet 3" event. HasanAbi and Bradley Martyn were left in awe after seeing this, with the Turkish-American personality describing the 29-year-old as a "behemoth."

HasanAbi also mentioned Tyler's League of Legends skills, stating he was "one of the best on the planet" in the MOBA. He said:

"He's one of the best on the planet in every role in League of Legends. Which is like..."

In other news, Tyler1 made headlines on May 7, 2024, after reaching 1,900 ELO (the top 0.5 percent of the player base) on Chess.com.