Skyesports Valorant League 2020 Day 4: Team Punjab defeated by Indian Valorant giants

Team Hyderabad beat Team Punjab on day 4 of the Skyesports Valorant League 2020.

Heading into the match, many were curious to see how Team Punjab would fare in their first match of the tournament against a strong side. While Team Punjab put up a brave fight against Hyderabad (Velocity Gaming), their opponents defeated them in two straight games

Team Punjab vs Team Hyderabad: Skyesports Valorant League 2020

The match started on the map Bind, and Team Punjab showed chemistry from the beginning. They had a good start, winning the first two rounds of the map defending their sites.

However, Velocity Gaming built up their economy and thrashed Team Punjab for the next few rounds, and took a comfortable lead. The mid-match was interesting to watch, as Team Punjab's HydraFlick took some wonderful picks with Raze. WEeZzEe made some brainy plays as well.

However, none of this bothered Team Hyderabad's IGL Amaterasu, who led his team to victory with a score of 13-5.

The second map of Skyesports League 2020 Day 4 was Split, a map heavily favored by Team Hyderabad. This game started like the previous one, except the teams were the opposite.

Team Hyderabad gained the advantage with the pistol rounds, but team Punjab made a comeback. The first 8 rounds were close and both teams seemed evenly matched. However, Team Hyderabad took off from the next round.

Amaterasu's breach flashes and Excali's aggressive Raze made a brilliant combination in this map, which helped in picking up wonderful early kills. HydraFlick tried incredibly hard to salvage the game but Team Punjab ultimately lost. This game concluded with a score of 13-7 to Team Hyderabad.

Excali had an especially good game on the second map. Fans were thrilled to see him get multi-kills towards the end of the match. He scored a total of 49 kills on both maps.

