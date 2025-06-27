Sloclap announces Rematch x Puma collaboration

In a recent press release, Sloclap announced the Rematch x Puma Collaboration on its latest football title's official X handle. It is the first major collaboration to appear in Rematch. The teamup with the popular brand has introduced new cosmetics and items, including an exclusive kit that can be worn during ranked, unranked, and practice matches.

Rematch has made headlines, with over three million players having already purchased the title. Hence, the news of the Rematch x Puma collaboration has created a huge buzz among fans worldwide.

What do you need to know about the Rematch x Puma collaboration?

The collaboration debuted on June 26, 2025, UTC with the introduction of an exclusive outfit. More outfits and accessories inspired by Puma's real-life footwear and streetwear collection will be launched during Season 1. The cosmetics and items introduced will give every player a unique look, keeping them engaged for long and frequent gaming sessions.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Félix Garczynski, Head of Marketing & Publishing at Sloclap, mentioned:

“At Sloclap, we’ve always wanted Rematch to reflect the full energy, the style, the competition, and self-expression. PUMA is a perfect partner for that: their strong presence in both gaming and football makes them an obvious choice. Most importantly, we share a creative vision and a player-first approach that made this collaboration feel like a perfect match.”

Also Read: Rematch Base vs Pro vs Elite editions: Which one should you buy?

Meanwhile, Ivan Dashkov, Puma Director of Emerging Marketing Technology, stated:

“Football is part of PUMA’s DNA, so joining Rematch-a game already generating serious buzz—is a natural fit.”

He also spoke about the other teams they've joined forces with:

“We're excited to show up in a space where we’re both culturally and competitively at home. Our Digital Goods team is proud to partner with Sloclap and Kepler Interactive, especially following their breakout hit Expedition 33. Their commitment to high-quality gaming makes this collaboration even more meaningful. Rematch brings a fresh perspective and thrilling gameplay that fans of both football and gaming will love.”

With so much in store, many new players are expected to log in and try out the vibrant Rematch x Puma collaboration outfits and items in the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samarjit Paul Samarjit is an esports writer at Sportskeeda. The Kolkata resident is a postgraduate in English literature and language, and plays PUBG Mobile and BGMI in his free time. Aside from esports, he is also an avid fan of cricket, football, and wrestling. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.